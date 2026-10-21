Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 43,
https://www.spreaker.com/episode/episode-43-decoding-our-world--75897913
My good friend Chance Garton returns for another fascinating conversation to dive deeper into the topic of astrotheology, what it means and why it’s important to develop a deeper understanding of the stories and mythologies to help us understand the nature of our world.
Many religions have a ‘devil’ figure. I asked Chance about the etymology of the word and what it might actually signify, which is not the ‘evil’ character we’ve been made to believe it is.
A natural progression from the devil is the serpent that is claimed to represent evil, but does it? Again, Chance provides some really interesting insights into this figure.
This is an episode you’ll not want to miss if you’re interested in discovering how to decode our world.
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES
Website: https://www.innerversepodcast.com/
Substack:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/innerverse
Get Tuned: https://www.innerversepodcast.com/biofield-tuning
App: https://circle.innerversepodcast.com/app/
Episode 25 with Chance:
Thank you for your support. 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
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Fascinating. Thank you Dawn and Chance. I do hold to the notion one cannot perceive light without darkness and vice versa. SO many things to 'tune in to' and so little time. Innerverse is on my list!