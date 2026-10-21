Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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ShieldMaiden
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Fascinating. Thank you Dawn and Chance. I do hold to the notion one cannot perceive light without darkness and vice versa. SO many things to 'tune in to' and so little time. Innerverse is on my list!

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