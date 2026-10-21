Dawn of Discernment - Episode 43: Decoding our World (video version)

My good friend Chance Garton returns for another fascinating conversation to dive deeper into the topic of astrotheology, what it means and why it’s important to develop a deeper understanding of the stories and mythologies to help us understand the nature of our world.

Many religions have a ‘devil’ figure. I asked Chance about the etymology of the word and what it might actually signify, which is not the ‘evil’ character we’ve been made to believe it is.

A natural progression from the devil is the serpent that is claimed to represent evil, but does it? Again, Chance provides some really interesting insights into this figure.

This is an episode you’ll not want to miss if you’re interested in discovering how to decode our world.

Dawn 🌹

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Episode 25 with Chance:

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Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

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