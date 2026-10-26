Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 44

There’s a lot of talk about narcissism, but some of it can be confusing and misleading. To help cut through the confusion I invited Beth Martens - my friend and previous guest on episode 33 - and her colleague, Micah Ellars to have a conversation about this topic.

It’s clearly important to know how to recognise the traits of narcissists, but it’s equally important to know the impact they have when we encounter them in our lives. What is even more important is to know what we can do when we’re in any kind of relationship with people who display those traits.

Join us for a wide-ranging conversation on the topic.

At the end, Beth and Micah discuss the Child-Rebel Loop, their live interactive event on Tuesday 27th October to help you ‘remember the Hero you were always capable of becoming - see the link below to sign up and join.

If you’re seeing this after that date, you can still sign up and watch the recording.

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES

The Child-Rebel Loop: https://www.bethmartens.com/the-child-rebel-loop

King Hero Quiz landing page: https://www.bethmartens.com/king-hero-archetype-quiz-sign-up

Beth Martens YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@therealbethmartens

Dawn of Discernment Episode 33 with Beth Martens

x

Thank you for your support. 🙏

Support my research with a book

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.