Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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BDBinc
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I like Eckhart Tolle's take on this topic , narcissus root of narcissist archetype (as in the Greek myth ) ... but really its the ego . Interesting as the Buddha was becoming enlightened a hand out of his reflection in the pool of water to try to grab him (his ego ) .

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