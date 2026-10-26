Dawn of Discernment - Episode 44: Narcissism & What We Can Learn From It (video version)

There’s a lot of talk about narcissism, but some of it can be confusing and misleading. To help cut through the confusion I invited Beth Martens - my friend and previous guest on episode 33 - and her colleague, Micah Ellars to have a conversation about this topic.
It’s clearly important to know how to recognise the traits of narcissists, but it’s equally important to know the impact they have when we encounter them in our lives. What is even more important is to know what we can do when we’re in any kind of relationship with people who display those traits.
Join us for a wide-ranging conversation on the topic.
At the end, Beth and Micah discuss the Child-Rebel Loop, their live interactive event on Tuesday 27th October to help you ‘remember the Hero you were always capable of becoming - see the link below to sign up and join.
If you’re seeing this after that date, you can still sign up and watch the recording.
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES
The Child-Rebel Loop: https://www.bethmartens.com/the-child-rebel-loop
King Hero Quiz landing page: https://www.bethmartens.com/king-hero-archetype-quiz-sign-up
Beth Martens YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@therealbethmartens
Dawn of Discernment Episode 33 with Beth Martens
Thank you for your support. 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters
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