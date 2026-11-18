It’s increasingly obvious that much of what we’ve been taught is not actually true and that our conditioning begins early in life. We therefore need to ‘question everything’, which must include questioning what we’ve been told about our world.
My own journey of questioning official cosmology led me to the work of my guest today, my friend David Weiss, aka Flat Earth Dave.
As we discuss at the very beginning of our conversation, the full description of the earth is not simply that it is ‘flat’, but that it’s a stationary, non-rotating, topographical, level plane.
This episode is video only as David shares many of his visuals throughout our conversation about the problems with the official narrative relating to the globe model.
The most important questions to ask are:
Why the lie?
Why is it important to know where we live?
These questions and much more are covered in our conversation.
Do join us.
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES
Website: https://flatearthdave.com/
Stop Look Think: https://stoplookthink.com/
Thank you for your support. 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters
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