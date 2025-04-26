The topic of assisted dying raises many issues, particularly with respect to people’s ‘rights’. It also raises many questions, not least of which are:
Why has legislation been introduced into so many countries in the past few years?
Why has assisted dying become such a hotly debated topic?
Although some of the issues are being covered, to a certain extent, by both the mainstream and ‘alternative’ media, there are some fundamental aspects that are not covered adequately, or even at all, which is why I wrote 2 articles on the subject - see links below. My articles have also inspired a few invitations for podcast interviews.
One invitation was from my friend Dani Katz, who asked me onto her podcast to take a deeper dive into the topic.
The “Assisted Dying” Eugenics Scam with Dawn Lester. pT 1
Part 2 of the conversation is only available to Dani’s supporters. However, she has kindly permitted me to share this with my paid subscribers, so if you’re already a paid subscriber, you will shortly receive a link to Part 2.
Thanks to the vaccinations they are assisting many many people even if they do not know it.
150 years ago, people just died rather quickly and seldom hung on for months and years. Today, we have the medical mafia plying their demonic wares trying to keep people alive for longer so they can suck the wealth out of them and the insurance companies (also complicit) in what is basically a back scratching operation.
You are kept alive living in pain and misery for years. Now that depopulation and the burden of paying older people through SS and Medicare has come to the forefront, they want anyone over 70 dead and gone and are quite happy to assist in your death.