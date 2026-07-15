Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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David Truman's avatar
David Truman
4d

Somehow I doubt that the BBC would be so keen to report how many impoverished elderly people in Britain die every winter from a type of 'climate related death' called hypothermia because they cannot afford to heat their homes.

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1 reply by Dawn Lester
Tom Gilligan's avatar
Tom Gilligan
4d

I greatly appreciate this writeup, so well structured to see the illogic used to push narratives with little scientific bases. In my readings over time I’ve learned that carbon dioxide and carbon footprint have nothing in common except the word ‘carbon’ - and ‘global warming’ is just the other side of an ongoing global cooling phenomenon existing throughout the ages (even pre-human) and like the ebbs and flows of ocean tides regionally. The reliance on scientism for AI conclusions should be the greatest concern to educators now, never mind to experts especially in the S&T fields. Kind regards!

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1 reply by Dawn Lester
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