My writings have often been ‘inspired’ by articles posted on the BBC website under the heading ‘Health News’, despite the fact that the articles are about ‘disease’ and ‘illness’ rather than actual ‘health’. The main reason I’m ‘inspired’ by them is to highlight the problems with what is being reported in the articles, which is not ‘news’, but mainly propaganda stories intended to encourage belief in the mainstream narrative.

One of the many problems with these articles about ‘health’ is that the mainstream medical establishment does not understand how the human body functions. It does not therefore, offer appropriate solutions to ‘health problems’ that would genuinely help people be restored to health.

This failure to understand ‘health’ can be seen in a 13th July BBC article that is attempting to blame excess deaths on ‘anthropogenic climate change’; its title is More than 2,700 people may have died in exceptional May and June heatwaves in England and Wales,

A key point to highlight is the use of the phrase ‘may have died’,

“More than 2,700 people may have died from heat-related causes in England and Wales during the exceptionally hot weather in May and June, experts’ estimates suggest.”

So, do they or do they not ‘know’ whether people have died from ‘heat-related causes’?

Also, the reference to ‘heat-related’ means they aren’t stating that the deaths were the direct result of the heat. But what does ‘heat-related’ even mean?

In addition, note the statement ‘experts’ estimates suggest’; this is incredibly vague. What have these experts been studying to come to their ‘estimates and suggestions’?

To be absolutely clear, I am not saying that the heat may not have been a factor in some instances. BUT there would have been other factors involved. The people affected would almost certainly have had underlying health issues that compromised their terrain and their bodies’ abilities to function in the heat.

If it were the heat alone, then how do people who live in far hotter countries - such as along the Equator - survive? It’s clearly NOT ‘the heat’ that’s the problem.

The BBC article does not provide a link to the actual study, but I did manage to locate it. The title is Climate change increases heat-health risks from 2026’s May and June heatwaves. It’s available as a PDF download from the Imperial College website that also provides a summary, which states,

“Researchers from Imperial College London, the Met Office and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine used historical mortality records and established peer-reviewed methods to model fatalities during both heat spikes.”

The actual study provides an explanation of their methods,

“To estimate the number of heat-related deaths attributable to human-induced climate change, we used a framework that combines temperature-mortality exposure-response functions with temperature time series under both factual and counterfactual climate scenarios.”

In other words, this is not a study of people who have actually died and an analysis of the actual ‘causes’ - even within the mainstream view of ‘causes’ - from autopsies. Instead, it’s just a modelling exercise based on assumptions about ‘climate change’.

Yet the study lists a number of ‘Key findings’, the first of which states,

“During the 2026 May and June heatwaves, early estimates suggest that as many as 2700 people could have died across the UK as a result of the heat, with just under half of those due to the additional heat added by human-induced climate change.”

Note the profuse use of hedging language: ‘estimates’, ‘suggest’, ‘could have’.

The problem with this is that ‘human-induced climate change’ has never been proven - just like the particles called ‘viruses’ have never been proven to exist as described or cause disease as claimed. Human activities have never been proven to cause climate change. All they have is a correlation between records that show the weather has warmed in recent times and increased human activities, such as industrialisation. I will admit that industrialisation does have consequences for the environment. However, the main consequences relate to increased toxicity levels in the environment.

But carbon dioxide is not the problem. It is acknowledged that ‘human emissions’ form only a small fraction of the total volume of atmospheric carbon dioxide, which itself forms only a small percentage of the total volume of what are referred to as ‘greenhouse gases’. Nevertheless, it is claimed that the contribution from ‘human emissions’ creates a ‘dangerous’ level of carbon dioxide. This claim is refuted by palaeoclimatologist Professor Robert M Carter PhD, who states in his book entitled Climate: The Counter Consensus that,

“Though we know little about the transient effect of human emissions, there is little reason to suspect that the effect is dangerous.”

He is by no means the only scientist to have come to that conclusion.

It would seem that, with respect to the increased deaths during this hotter period - also known as summer - the ‘scientists’ have assumed that ‘correlation equals causation’. Yet they vehemently deny correlations in other instances, such as the example of the ‘sudden death’ of a baby after a vaccine - aka SIDS. This can be seen on the CDC web page Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and Vaccines

“Multiple research studies and safety reviews have found that vaccines do not cause and are not linked to SIDS.”

I agree that the statement ‘vaccines cause SIDS’ is not an absolute truth. If it were true, all babies would die after receiving vaccines, but that doesn’t happen. However, the CDC goes one step further and states that vaccines are not linked to SIDS, but this is disingenuous, because in many cases of SIDS, the baby has died shortly after the administration of a vaccine. There is definitely a correlation in those cases. I would add that, in such cases, the vaccine would almost certainly have been the significant and final factor that tipped the baby’s terrain into a deep level of toxicity that was beyond its ability to process and eliminate the toxic load delivered by vaccines.

I digress - back to the heatwave death story!

The point to emphasise in the Summary cited above is the reference to the use of ‘established peer-reviewed methods to model fatalities during both heat spikes’. In other words, they created models. This was not based on real data about the people who have died during the heatwave.

The point is that the study - and all articles that cite it - is trying to claim that ‘heat kills people’. But this is not a proven fact.

As I wrote above, many people around the world live in countries where the temperatures far exceed those that have been experienced in England and Wales during May and June 2026 - and now early July. Therefore ‘heat’ alone does not kill.

I will admit that I have not read every single word of the study, although I have scanned through it. For the most part it refers to statistics relating to ‘climate’; there are very few references to actual health problems.

Under a heading entitled Health risks of extreme heat, is the following,

“A global study focusing on heatwaves in 2023 showed that more than half (54.29%) of the 178,000 heat-related excess deaths were due to human-caused climate change.”

Within that statement is a link to an October 2025 article entitled Global excess deaths associated with heatwaves in 2023 and the contribution of human-induced climate change, the introduction to which begins with the bold assertion that,

“Anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions have accelerated climate change, with the global average temperature between 2011 and 2020 reaching 1.1°C above the pre-industrial level.”

The problem is that this is an unproven theory.

To reiterate: The burden of proof lies with those who propose a theory.

The theory that ‘anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions’ are the cause of ‘climate change’ has never been proven.

I would add that the study DOES refer to some genuine issues, such as the potential of excess heat to affect the food supply,

“…while persistent heat also affects water availability and crop yields, which can have a spiralling effect on food shortage and inflation…”

One question to raise is: Is this ‘persistent heat’ natural? Or has it been engineered? I know it is summer, which is when the weather becomes warmer - and even hot - but is this all totally ‘natural’? I would suggest not. But even if it is ‘natural’, the establishment are certainly bringing out the ‘climate change’ fear-mongering.

Carbon dioxide is essential for photosynthesis, which is a vital aspect of plant growth. This means that carbon dioxide is vital for all life; many living organisms depend on plants for their food, either directly or indirectly. High levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide benefit plant growth and therefore increase the food supply. Unfortunately, whilst the attention of the public is focused on the idea that carbon dioxide is ‘bad’ and the primary cause of ‘climate change’, the far more important and serious issue of environmental pollution will continue to be ignored.

Sadly, there are many commentators out there in the ‘internet world’ who would be very happy to catch us out on any statements we make that we cannot support by evidence. It’s therefore important that we do not fall into the trap of logical fallacies, although they may be difficult to avoid entirely.

It’s also important to remember that ‘falsification does not require replacement’. In other words, we can falsify a theory, or show that it has never been proven, without having to make a claim about what is true or provide an alternative theory.

In all such discussions, I strongly suggest we do our best to employ discernment and take care not to be drawn into making statements about topics that imply certainty if we do not have all the information.

Dawn 🌹

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