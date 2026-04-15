Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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Ron Greenstein's avatar
Ron Greenstein
6h

Additionally, one may derive a health benefit by including some singing and dancing as part of the daily routine. Walk/move as much as you can in a childlike or youthful manner; this will suggest to the mind-body to not become old before your time.

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