What if the exhaustion, anxiety, and brain fog you’ve been feeling aren’t just psychological, but electrical?

If your nervous system feels constantly overloaded…

If rest, processing, or staying positive doesn’t seem to shift things…

If the same emotional patterns keep looping back…

There may be a deeper layer at play, one rooted in your body’s electrical system.

Join The Shift Network on Tuesday, April 21, for a free, experiential event with Eileen McKusick, founder of the Biofield Tuning Institute. She’ll introduce you to the concept of your biofield, the bioelectromagnetic field that surrounds and animates your body, and how restoring its coherence can support greater balance, clarity, and resilience.

RSVP here: Experience Electric Health Through Sound

In this guided session, you’ll be led through “De-stress With Sound,” a biofield tuning experience using tuning forks and your own voice to help shift your system from dysregulation into a more regulated state.

Eileen teaches that every stressful experience leaves an imprint in your biofield. Over time, these can create “noise” that affects how you feel physically, emotionally, and mentally. Through sound, you can begin to clear that noise and return your system to a more coherent baseline.

During this event, you’ll discover how your biofield acts as a kind of navigation system, helping you interpret symptoms, stress, digestion, emotions, and energy, and how working with it directly can support your overall wellbeing.

You’ll also learn:

How to improve your signal-to-noise ratio so your system functions more clearly

A physics-based perspective on health that includes rhythm, charge, and resonance

Ways to restore inner stability and self-regulation through sound

How to reconnect with your body’s natural capacity for balance and repair

Eileen has spent decades researching the human biofield and how sound influences health. Through her work, she’s mapped patterns in the body’s electromagnetic field and developed methods to help bring it back into harmony.

I hope you’ll join us for this unique opportunity to experience how sound can support a more regulated, grounded, and coherent state.

Register for free here: Experience Electric Health Through Sound

Dawn 🌹