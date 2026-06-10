Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

If I ever get another cold, I will pretty much ride it out. Not take any drugs and rest as best I can. As far as the flu, I haven't experienced those symptom in about 25-30 years. Feeding and starving...if I feel like eating I will and if I have a fever, I let it runs its course. No supplements either.

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Matthew Scott's avatar
Matthew Scott
2d

Read The Invisible Rainbow by Arthur Firstenberg. I'll put the Preface on my page for anyone interested..

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