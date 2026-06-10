The inspiration for this article arose from a conversation with some friends in which the saying “Feed a cold, starve a fever” was mentioned.

From my research, I knew this was a corrupted form of an original saying, but, as often happens with old sayings, it is the corrupted version that seeps into the public psyche, especially if it supports the mainstream narrative on the topic.

So let’s dive into the origin and real meaning behind this saying.

Interestingly, the mainstream view is that the saying does not offer good advice, as can be seen from the Wikipedia entry for Feed a cold, starve a fever,

“The adage states that eating will help cure a cold; not eating will help cure a fever. Scientific medicine does not support this advice, instead recommending rest and hydration. Adequate nutrition is required for the immune system to fight any infection, but no evidence supports high dose vitamin supplements except potentially zinc.”

This is some what disingenuous. The medical establishment correctly advises ‘rest and hydration’ for a cold, but, as can be seen from the above, the advice also includes reference to ‘adequate nutrition’. However, why does Wikipedia refer to vitamin supplements in the context of nutrition?

Similar advice can be seen on the NHS web page Common cold - as in the screenshot below.

It’s particularly interesting to note the additional advice offered by the NHS that includes the use of various over-the-counter products for certain ‘symptoms’, including a fever.

The advice about ensuring ‘adequate nutrition’ and to ‘eat healthy food’ should not be restricted to the times when people, including children, experience the symptoms commonly associated with what is called a ‘cold’ or the ‘flu’.

As the NHS acknowledges, when they feel ill, small children may lose their appetites, which is a normal response to the body’s natural healing processes - which is what these symptoms almost always represent. But a lack of appetite should not be overridden by the encouragement to eat.

The symptoms that tend to be identified with ‘the common cold’ are the body’s cleansing responses that are initiated to process and remove toxic material and restore homeostasis. These healing processes require energy. So does digestion. Due to its innate intelligence, the body knows that it is better served by diverting important energy resources away from digestion and into cleansing and healing. So it will ‘turn off’ the hunger signal. This is why a loss of appetite is perfectly normal when the body is undergoing ‘detoxification’ and cleansing.

Clearly, children should not be encouraged (or forced) to eat when they say they are not hungry, because their digestive systems do not need to be burdened with food when energy resources need to be utilised by the body’s natural healing processes.

I would add that making children eat when they don’t want to teaches them not only to ignore the signals from their own body but also to distrust themselves.

It is therefore not appropriate to ‘feed a cold’.

So what about a fever? Is that different?

The ‘common cold’ is not usually accompanied by a fever, which is more often a symptom of what is called ‘the flu’. In fact, the presence of a fever is often the differentiating factor that will lead to the symptoms being labelled as ‘the flu’, rather than ‘a cold’.

In reality, and in accordance with the terrain paradigm, ‘the flu’ is just another name for virtually the same processes initiated by the body for the purposes of detoxification, cleansing and a return to homeostasis, as discussed by Dr Marizelle Arce in Germs Are Not Our Enemy,

“No matter the symptoms, whether as simple as sneezing and coughing or as severe as fevers, rashes, and vomiting, all are signs of the removal of toxins and decomposition and of the rebalancing being undergone to reestablish homeostasis.”

The mainstream view is further demonstrated by the reference in the Wikipedia definition to the requirement for adequate nutrition to support the ‘immune system’ in the ‘fight against infection’.

This is a flawed view; the body does not need to be nourished to ‘fight infection’, nor does it have an ‘immune system’ in the way it is normally described.

These ideas regarding ‘infection’ and the ‘immune system’ are flawed because they are based on the ‘germ theory’, which remains an unproven theory, as I’ve discussed in many previous articles. There is no evidence - and never has been - to support the idea that ‘germs’, and ‘viruses’ in particular, cause any disease.

I mention viruses in particular because they are said to be the ‘causal agents’ of both ‘colds and flu’. However, no ‘virus’ has been proven to exist as described or cause ‘disease’ as claimed.

This brings us back to the question posed in the title of this article. What is the origin of the advice to ‘feed a cold and starve a fever’? And what does it really mean?

According to a 2014 article Fact or Fiction: Should You Feed a Cold and Starve a Fever? in Scientific American,

“This saying has been traced to a 1574 dictionary by John Withals, which noted that “fasting is a great remedy of fever.”

This comment by John Withals is in alignment with the body’s lack of a requirement for food whilst it is processing unwanted materials and removing them from the body.

However, the article author seems to have interpreted his message rather differently in the following comment that,

“The belief is that eating food may help the body generate warmth during a “cold” and that avoiding food may help it cool down when overheated.”

This is not a commonly-held belief. It is generally believed that food is necessary to ‘keep up our strength’ because it provides the energy we need to continue with life despite feeling unwell. This is usually accompanied by recommendations to take ‘medicines’ to suppress symptoms to help us ‘feel better’.

The article author shows his full support of the mainstream medical system in the further comment that,

“But recent medical science says the old saw is wrong. It should be “feed a cold, feed a fever.”

This does not align with the terrain paradigm.

In the course of my research for this article, I discovered a 1949 article entitled Stuff a Cold and Starve a Fever that referred to the original meaning of the saying,

“Some scholars believe the expression to be elliptical with the meaning: if you stuff a cold, you will have a fever to starve.”

It continues,

“Others believe it should be interpreted literally.”

It’s interesting to note the reference to ‘belief’ in both instances. But we are told that ‘scientific medicine’ is based on knowledge not belief. So why the reference to belief?

Despite this seeming confusion, I found a clear explanation within T.C. Fry’s Life Science Course,

“Beaumont also made reference to the old adage “feed a cold and starve a fever.” Unfortunately, this particular saying has undergone considerable change over the centuries. When it was first uttered, it stated “feed a cold and you will have to starve a fever.” This was subsequently shortened which has entirely altered its meaning and implication.”

The reasoning behind the original saying is that by feeding a cold, the patient will not be fully restored to health and so will need to undergo a deeper cleanse that may require the body to produce more severe symptoms, such as a fever.

It’s not surprising that the original phrase - ‘feed a cold and you will have to starve a fever’ - has been corrupted by the medical establishment because the alternative version encourages us to ignore and override the signals and messages from our own bodies and instead to defer to them as the ‘experts’ and ‘authority’ over our health.

However, T.C. Fry provides a succinct summary of the reason not to feed a cold - or a fever,

“It is this ability of the living organism, and man is no exception, to self-direct the digestion of its own tissues during periods of abstinence from food from outside sources, combined with the inescapable fact that, when ill, animals, including man, tend to lose their appetite and are thus forced into abstinence that leads us to conclude that fasting is a method decreed by nature to conserve body energy by reducing normal activity for the purposes of redirecting available energy to more essential purposes.”

The takeaway message from this?

I’d say that it is to recognise the importance of taking responsibility for our own health. I’d add that this responsibility necessitates learning to listen to the signals and messages from our own bodies because they have innate wisdom and intelligence that we have been encouraged to ignore.

We still have much to learn, but it requires us to relinquish our belief in what we’ve discovered to be untrue.

Dawn 🌹

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Resources:

What Really Makes You Ill?

My podcast conversation with Dr Marizelle Arce,

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Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

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