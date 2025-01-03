Does your New Year’s resolution for 2025 include being healthier?

Would you like to have the tools you need to help you achieve your aim?

If so, I’m excited to share that I’ll be part of Lisa Strbac’s Homeopathy Heals - Everything You Need for Confident Home Prescribing course as a guest speaker. This comprehensive course is perfect for anyone looking to confidently use homeopathy at home, and it’s packed with valuable content and practical insights.

Course Details:

Course Access: The course officially opens today, January 3, 2025.

Enrolment closes 15th January 2025

Course Highlights:

Lifetime access to over 4 hours of video lessons, divided into easy-to-follow segments.

Comprehensive printable slides to support learning.

Lisa’s step-by-step Homeopathy HEALS method designed to build confidence in home prescribing.

New in 2025: Expanded lessons on fevers, homeoprophylaxis, combination remedies, and tissue salts.

What You’ll Learn:

The principles and philosophy behind homeopathy.

How to select, dose, and repeat remedies confidently.

Practical applications, including homeopathy for fevers, first aid, and preventative care.

Expert-Led Live Sessions:

This course also includes exclusive live Zoom sessions in January and February 2025, featuring Lisa Strbac and a lineup of groundbreaking guest experts:

Alec Zeck : Reframing the Infectious Disease Paradigm.

Jaclyn Dunne : Health Empowerment and The 4 Doctors approach—mindset, diet, movement, and quiet.

Dawn Lester : Activating the power of your mind for health and well-being.

Eileen McKusick: Biofield tuning and the energetic nature of health.

These sessions are interactive, offering you the chance to ask questions, deepen your understanding, and connect with a like-minded community passionate about holistic health.

Lifetime Access:

All enrolees get lifetime access to the course materials, so you can revisit the content as often as needed—making it a long-term investment in your family’s health.

Self-Paced Learning:

The course is structured to allow you to progress at your own speed, with no rush or overwhelm.

Proven Success:

Testimonials from past students highlight the course’s impact:

“The knowledge I’ve gained is absolutely life-changing. We haven’t needed a conventional doctor in over two years!” “Lisa’s course made homeopathy accessible and easy to understand. I feel confident using remedies to support my family’s health, and it’s made such a difference!”

The course opens today.

Enrolment closes on January 15th, so there’s still plenty of time to enrol and join the Course.

Sign up HERE - use code DAWN10 for 10% discount.