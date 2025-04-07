As more and more of us have realised, there are serious and fundamental problems with the mainstream medical system; a system that operates under the misapprehension - which is putting it mildly - that the expression of symptoms means there is something ‘wrong’ with us, and that we need to take a ‘medicine’ to stop the symptoms and that this will make us well.

That is a system of symptom suppression, not a system of real healing.

The mindset of thinking we need to ‘fix’ symptoms is simply wrong and not in alignment with how the body truly functions.

The realisation that the mainstream system fails us as a system of ‘healthcare’ leads people to raise the inevitable and valid question: What can we do instead?

It’s essential to remember that the body is brilliant - it is an amazing self-healing organism. Unfortunately, we are continually exposed to a variety of factors that can impede the body’s abilities to self-heal, and so the body sometimes requires assistance to restore homeostasis, its natural state.

And this is where homeopathy enters the picture.

Unlike allopathy, homeopathy does not seek to suppress symptoms. Instead, homeopathic remedies work with the body to help support it in its efforts to self-heal.

So you may be wondering: Can we learn to use homeopathy for ourselves?

I’m glad you asked, because, in many situations, the answer is yes.

I’m therefore thrilled to announce that my good friend Lisa Strbac will be re-opening her course, Homeopathy Heals: Confident Self-Prescribing, on 14th April.

Don’t forget the start date for this course is 14th April.

