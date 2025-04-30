I’m excited to share that Lisa Strbac will be opening her advanced homeopathy course, The Next Level, on 27th May.

This advanced home prescribers course teaches how professional homeopaths approach acute prescribing — using the two essential tools of homeopathy: the Repertory and Materia Medica.

If this interests you, don’t delay as places on this extremely popular course are filling up fast!

DETAILS

Course: Homeopathy Heals: The Next Level

Price: $495

Super Early Bird (until 5 May): $395 with code EARLYBIRD

Course Starts: Monday 27 May 2025

Doors Close: Friday 23 May 2025

- don’t forget to use code EARLYBIRD if you sign up before 5th May.

💡 Who the course is perfect for:

✅ Anyone thinking of studying homeopathy professionally (this course shows you what it's really like — without the huge commitment yet)

✅ Serious home users who want to go beyond basic remedy lists

✅ Health professionals who want to sharpen their acute prescribing skills

✅ Those curious about constitutional prescribing, detox, organ support, remedy reactions, potency — and how it really works

✨ Whether someone is completely new or already confident at home prescribing,

this course meets them where they are — and gives them the foundation that no one else is teaching outside full homeopathy schools.

🚫 Important:

This course is NOT about self-treating chronic conditions.

It teaches how to repertorise and prescribe for acute cases — with an insight into the bigger picture of chronic homeopathy.

💬 What students say:

"I’ve been using homeopathy for 13 years and realised I knew nothing compared to what I've learned from you in this course!" — JH

"Lisa is a born teacher. This course gave me the confidence to actually prescribe acutes properly and made everything finally make sense." — RB

"Each week I didn’t want it to end. I learned more in 4 weeks than I had in years of trying to piece it together on my own." — SC

Dawn 🌹