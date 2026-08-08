I appreciate that I haven’t posted many articles lately - there is a good reason for that, which I’ll be sharing with you very soon.

I have nevertheless kept my eye on the mainstream media propaganda, wondering which of their narratives to write about next because there are so many.

So I thought I’d cover a few of them in this single article and expose the key points. Here are the main BBC articles that caught my eye!

1. Artificial Intelligence used to design brand new viruses

This article begins with the comment that,

“Artificial Intelligence has been used to design brand new viruses that are fully functional and can replicate in the laboratory, say US researchers.”

Yet later in the article is the statement that,

“Viruses are not alive…”

The key point here is that there is no evidence that ‘viruses’ exist as described - as ‘obligate intracellular organisms comprised of genetic material in a protein coat’ - or that they cause disease as claimed.

This inevitably raises the question: What then have these researchers actually ‘designed’?

The clue can be found at the beginning of the article that states,

“It is the first time whole genomes have been successfully designed by AI.”

In other words, AI has designed genomes, not actual organisms, as is admitted in the article,

“…it would take another significant leap for AI to generate living organisms.”

But what are genomes?

According to the web page Genome on the website of the National Human Genome Research Institute,

“The genome is the entire set of DNA instructions found in a cell.”

The problem is that DNA has never been proven to exist as described. Nor have ‘genes’ for that matter!

‘DNA’ is claimed to be the blueprint of life. This claim would lead us to believe that the DNA in each of the cells of an organism would be the same; except that this is not the case, as can be seen by the 2009 article DNA Not The Same In Every Cell Of Body: Major Genetic Differences Between Blood And Tissue Cells Revealed, that states in the Summary,

“New research calls into question one of the most basic assumptions of human genetics: that when it comes to DNA, every cell in the body is essentially identical to every other cell. This discovery may undercut the rationale behind numerous large-scale genetic studies conducted over the last 15 years.”

This is not the only study to raise that question, as can be seen by a July 2018 study Genomic mosaicism in the developing and adult brain, which states

“Since the discovery of DNA, the normal developing and functioning brain has been assumed to be composed of cells with identical genomes, which remains the dominant view even today. However, this pervasive assumption is incorrect, as proven by increasing numbers of reports within the last 20 years…”

This raises the obvious question: What are the scientists who claim to have designed ‘viruses’ actually doing?

The answer? They’re simply creating genomes. Although the claim is that these genomes are ‘viruses’, the scientists haven’t actually created ‘viruses’, as is readily admitted in the BBC article,

“Viruses are not alive and it would take another significant leap for AI to generate living organisms.”

It would take far more than a ‘significant leap’ for AI to create a living organism. AI is incapable of creating ‘life’, only living beings can do that.

There are a few aspects to consider with respect to this story. The first is that it’s intended to keep alive the idea that ‘viruses’ can be created. This serves to also keep alive a ‘lab leak’ narrative.

Another aspect is that it serves to keep alive the notion that humans, or any other living being, can be ‘cloned’, because this relies on ‘genetic engineering’.

A further and equally important aspect is that it keeps alive the idea that ‘viruses’ are pathogenic entities, which allows the mainstream to perpetuate fear and the threat of future ‘pandemics’ - although there never was a ‘Covid pandemic’. Belief in ‘dangerous viruses’ also supports the manufacture of vaccines, especially mRNA vaccines. This is turn fosters belief in the idea that such vaccines contain genetic material that can alter people’s DNA, but DNA is not the blueprint of life.

It’s important to emphasise that these are all false ideas based on unproven theories.

And this is the reason the ‘no virus’ position remains of importance.

2. There’s a reason child vaccination rates are falling - and it’s not social media

This is a 4th August InDepth article. It begins with the story of a 20-week old baby who,

“…easily could have become one of the tens of thousands of British babies left unvaccinated against polio.”

The author of the article is clearly pro-vaccination - he wouldn’t be writing for the BBC if he weren’t. So it’s not surprising that he includes a comment about the falling rates of vaccination,

“Over the last 15 years, childhood vaccination rates have fallen across Britain. The share of five-year-olds in England who have received a four-in-one jab (which protects against viruses like polio and tetanus) is now 81%, down from 89% in 2014. About 84% have received both of their recommended MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) jabs, down from 88% a decade ago.”

I’d say this is encouraging. It’s good to see that more people are undertaking the research and discovering that vaccines are neither safe nor effective.

The article makes the usual claims about the alleged benefits of vaccination,

“Before the 1800s, between 40% and 50% of children in Europe died before their 15th birthday. Now, in Britain that number is well below 1%, according to the UN.

Scientists broadly agree that vaccines were key to this improvement.”

It doesn’t matter whether scientists agree or not, vaccines have never been proven to prevent ‘disease’ because ‘germs’ are not the cause of disease.

The article claims that ‘anti-vaxxer’ comments on social media aren’t the main reason that parents do not have their children vaccinated. Instead, it’s due to fewer interactions with the medical system,

“Beccy Baird, a senior fellow at the King’s Fund think tank, says that despite colourful media reporting around “anti-vaxxers”, most parents who turn down vaccination are not ideologically opposed to it. Convenience plays a big role, she says; vaccination rates are highest when parents regularly interact with medics, who can remind them to get their children jabbed and tell them exactly where to do it.”

The solution? One of the ideas suggested in the article is to provide vaccination ‘clinics’ in shopping centres or car parks, to make it more convenient for parents to simply ‘pop-in’ and have their children vaccinated while they’re out shopping.

A more serious - and worrying - suggestion towards the end of the article is to make vaccinations mandatory.

This, in my view, might call for the resurrection of the Anti-Vaccination League of Great Britain - or a similar organisation - to ensure that parents become aware of ALL of the information they need so they can make truly informed decisions.

And this is yet another reason that the ‘no virus’ position is so important.

3. Holidaymakers warned about ‘explosive diarrhoea’ cyclospora parasite infection

This 30th July 2026 article begins with the statement,

“UK holidaymakers are being warned about a nasty infectious disease called cyclosporiasis that can cause explosive diarrhoea, after a sharp rise in cases.”

The alleged ‘pathogen’ in this case is not a ‘virus’ but a ‘parasite’ called cyclospora, which is claimed to ‘contaminate’ food, although,

“It doesn’t naturally occur in the UK and there is no risk of spread from person to person, experts stress.”

It would seem, however, that this has also affected people in the US and in far greater numbers,

“The intestinal illness has recently affected thousands of people in the US.”

So let’s look at what the reports say about the situation in the US.

4. What to know about deadly ‘explosive diarrhoea’ outbreak in US

This article, dated 10th July and updated on 4th August, states,

“Thousands of people have been infected and two have died in Michigan as a result of a parasitic infection occurring across multiple US states.”

The article then explains,

“Cyclosporiasis is caused by a microscopic parasite. Its main symptom is frequent, watery and explosive diarrhoea. People can become infected by consuming affected food or water.”

I’m not stating it’s not possible to become ill from food and water, but I am disputing the alleged cause.

According to the 1998 study article, Detection of Cyclospora cayetanensis in Wastewater

“Cyclospora cayetanensis causes diarrheal disease worldwide without a confirmed mode of transmission. Wastewater was examined for the presence of this organism. Oocysts were detected microscopically, and their identity was confirmed by molecular techniques. These findings verify that current techniques can isolate Cyclospora oocysts and suggest that fecally contaminated water may act as a vehicle of transmission.”

The number of procedures that were conducted in order to ‘detect’ these microscopic entities claimed to be the cause of ‘diarrhoea’ is huge. The article is worth reading just to be aware of what was involved.

In my view and in accordance with my research, Nature is so much simpler. It is unnecessary to blame microscopic entities - if they even exist, which is highly doubtful - that cannot be detected by the human eye, for an outbreak of diarrhoea.

One of the far simpler explanations for cases of diarrhoea would be the consumption of water or food that has been contaminated by a real ‘contaminant’ - faeces!

I would also add that the water was not examined for the presence of toxic chemicals, which would be another far simpler explanation for diarrhoea.

Neither of those options were considered because the focus is always on the perpetual search for a ‘germ’ to blame.

5. Mark Hughes’ son died of sudden adult death syndrome

The article begins with the sad news that,

“The son of former Manchester United footballer Mark Hughes died from sudden adult death syndrome, a coroner has found.”

First of all, let me emphasise that I am not treating the death of a young man lightly.

What I am highlighting is what the medical system claims to know and clearly does not know about ‘sudden death’ in adults.

So what is ‘sudden adult death syndrome’? The article includes the explanation,

“Sudden adult death syndrome (SADS) - also known as sudden arrhythmic syndrome - is diagnosed when the cause of death cannot be explained in a post-mortem examination because the structure of the heart appears normal.”

The BHF (British Heart Foundation) web page Sudden arrhythmic death syndrome expands on this and adds that,

“…it’s not clear what the cause was.”

SADS differs from sudden cardiac death. In cases of the latter, the cause is claimed to be found on post-mortem.

One of my issues is the use of the term ‘syndrome’, which is defined by the Merriam-Webster online dictionary,

“The meaning of SYNDROME is a group of signs and symptoms that occur together and characterize a particular abnormality or condition.” (emphasis in original).

In the cases of SADS, no ‘signs or symptoms’ appear to occur, which means it cannot be a syndrome.

But more than this, death is a single event not a ‘group of signs and symptoms’, so how can death be a syndrome?

I know there will be some people who may have arrived at a certain conclusion about the cause, however, in the absence of relevant information, I’d suggest we apply some discernment here.

There clearly was a cause or, what is more likely, a combination of causal factors that would have precipitated his death.

The BHF web page cited above offers an explanation under the heading Causes,

“An arrhythmia usually causes the heart to beat too fast, too slow or irregularly. It’s usually caused by a heart condition that affects the heart’s electrical system.”

This explanation clearly does not provide an understanding of causes. It merely states that conditions cause conditions, but fails to even try to address underlying causes.

Unfortunately, it states,

“Thanks to research, we now know that these conditions are caused by changes (or mutations) in one or more of our genes. We can sometimes discover these changes with genetic testing for family members, known as cascade testing.”

This takes us back to the beginning. Genes do not control our biology; they are not responsible for ‘disease’.

The problem is that the mainstream medical system has a very poor understanding of how the body actually functions, which is why that system cannot offer any helpful guidance for people with respect to their health.

Dawn 🌹

I am grateful for the kind support of paid subscribers and generous donations for coffees and/or books. [My preference is for the latter 😊]

Buy me a coffee or a book

Dr Tom Cowan’s conversation with Alec Zeck on The Way Forward in which he exposes the problems with the standard view of DNA and genetics,

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners/readers are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.