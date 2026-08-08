Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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Mark Busch's avatar
Mark Busch
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Hi Dawn, thanks for the article. You say that "DNA is not the blueprint of life." Do you have a reference in which you have expanded on that view? Are you questioning the existence of DNA itself?

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