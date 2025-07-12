Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
6h

We, the United States, declared our independence from the British Empire building scheme 249 yrs + change ago. The part people really need to pay attention to is "population modification". Clearly de-population. Gates and Co big goal. Is that part of why no one is shouting out about the white South Africans being murdered? We all should know by now about Gates and company efforts with various vaxs and their affects in these 3rd world countries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
6h

Thanks, Dawn. Just saw a program on Al Jazeera, the media outlet of the state/business entity of Qatar. It was about how "HIV-infected" people were vulnerable not only to "AIDS" but to "other infections" such as "COVID" and measles. How many false narratives can be packed into a single sentence? 🤣 AJ has been a major promoter of the WHO, the "Pandemic Treaty" and 4IR in general. Qatar had a 4IR world fair from Nov 2023 to March 2024.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dawn Lester
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture