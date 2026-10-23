Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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ShieldMaiden's avatar
ShieldMaiden
4d

Another example of the hideous hijacking of health! My heart really hurts for those who trustingly consume and spread the germ theory. I certainly spent many years trapped in the paradigm. The baby's death and the mother's grief are a tragedy. But it is made worse, far worse, by the actual or sublimated guilt of being an instrument ('carrier') of life-threatening outcomes. Thank you, Dawn!

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TheLastBattleStation's avatar
TheLastBattleStation
2d

As you said, we’ll never know what actually caused the baby’s death. A lot of questions remain, like why didn’t the baby die in the womb?

In my younger days I used to sometimes get a cold sore on the inside of my bottom lip. I would rinse with saltwater and it would go away in a few days. Once I fixed my terrain I haven’t had one in decades. Like this baby’s death, what caused my cold sores will never be known, but I don’t cling to the theory that an invisible, unisolated, unproven virus was the cause.

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