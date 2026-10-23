The news story that inspired me to write this article is a very tragic one; it refers to probably the most tragic event for any parent to experience - the death of their newborn baby.

As always, I must emphasise at the outset that I am not denying the very real tragedy of that experience.

What is of concern to me is the claim that the baby died due to an infection with HSV (herpes simplex virus) and the implication that this ‘infection’ may have been transmitted by the mother who had a cold sore at the time of her baby’s birth.

The story I’m referring to is from a BBC article dated 19 October 2026 and titled ‘We didn’t know a cold sore could kill a baby’

It begins with the statement that,

“A bereaved mother whose newborn daughter died after contracting the herpes simplex virus (HSV) is urging other parents to learn about the little-known dangers cold sores can pose to babies.”

I totally understand why she would want to urge other parents to ‘learn about the dangers’; the problem is though, that the ‘dangers’ she’s referring to have never been proven to exist.

The fact that the medical system is only looking at this case through the lens of the ‘unproven germ hypothesis’ means that the parents will never actually know what happened to their baby.

This in turn, means that valuable information about the possible causes of babies’ deaths remains unknown. These cases are not being studied from the correct perspective, which would involve an understanding of how the body actually functions as well as the known factors that adversely affect health, which include medicines and vaccines. Although they are not the only factors to consider, their role has to be factored into any investigation.

This story is yet another example of the importance of the ‘no virus’ position. Or to be more precise, the importance of understanding that there is no evidence that ‘viruses’ exist as described or cause disease as claimed.

One of the most distressing aspects is the idea that the mother could have ‘passed’ the so-called ‘virus’ to her newborn, as the article indicates,

“Meg Edmonds’ daughter Magnolia died aged just 10 days in February and it is suspected the virus may have been passed on by her mother.”

This claim is based on the mother having had a cold sore on her lip at the time her baby was born. The article states that cold sores are a common infection for adults but,

“…in newborn babies, whose immune systems are not yet fully developed, HSV can cause a life-threatening illness.”

At the risk of repeating myself - for which I offer no apologies because this is such an important issue - there is zero evidence to support that claim.

The idea that ‘babies’ immune systems are not fully developed’ is the justification for interventions, especially vaccinations. Yet the concept of the immune system is itself based on the unproven hypothesis that there are untold numbers of ‘germs’ out there in the world that the body has to fight.

This is not merely unproven, it is a completely false notion of how the body functions; the human body is not a battleground; it is not in a constant fight against invading ‘germs’. Instead, it is a self-regulating organism that constantly seeks to restore homeostasis, and, in doing so, will manifest the required symptoms to cleanse the body of impurities that need to be eliminated.

The article includes reference to the Lullaby Trust, which is a UK-based organisation that, according to its website,

“…exists to keep babies safe and to keep grieving families supported. We do this by funding life-saving research, empowering families with expert baby safety advice and supporting grieving families through their darkest days. We won’t give up until no baby dies suddenly or unexpectedly.”

These are laudable aims - the only problem is that their ‘life-saving research’ is based on the fundamentally flawed theories relating to ‘infectious diseases’. This can be seen by their annual ‘Infection Prevention Week’ that runs every year during the 3rd week of October, which is clearly the reason for this story to be in the headlines this week, even though the baby died in February. The baby’s mother has been encouraged to support this campaign, as the BBC article indicates,

“She has decided to speak publicly as part of an infection prevention campaign run by the Lullaby Trust, a charity which promotes infant health.”

One of the recommendations by the Lullaby Trust is that people from outside the home should not kiss a newborn baby, as you can see in this graphic on their web page Infection Prevention Week,

The baby’s mother has clearly accepted the mainstream view without question. I understand how she and the baby’s father would have been convinced by people in the medical system of their explanations for their baby’s death, but she now has to carry the burden of believing that she may have transmitted the ‘virus’ to her baby and been responsible for her death. That is an awful burden to bear.

It’s clear that this campaign - fuelled no doubt by the BBC article - has touched the hearts of many people, because the web page displays continual pop-ups of people who have donated to their cause. This shows how decent the vast majority of people really are. But this display of concern saddens me deeply because, like the baby’s parents, the majority of the general public continue to accept the mainstream view of so-called ‘infectious diseases’ - without question.

It is the ‘without question’ that is most problematic as far as I’m concerned.

And this is why I highlight the problems with the ‘education’ system in my new book, A Fresh Look at Childhood Illness, because from a very early age, we are discouraged from questioning ‘authority figures’.

I must make it clear that I am not claiming that I know the reason(s) the baby died. How could I? I don’t know any of the relevant information. The problem is that neither does anyone else know, nor will anyone else know whilst they are fixated on the claim that it was caused by a ‘virus’.

What is known is that most acute symptoms, such as the skin eruptions, fevers and ‘flu-like’ symptoms associated with oral herpes, are indicative of the body’s cleansing processes, as I stated above.

So what is the mainstream view of HSV?

Interestingly, the WHO fact sheet, Herpes simplex virus, states that,

“Most people with herpes have no symptoms or only mild symptoms. Many people aren’t aware they have the infection and can pass along the virus to others without knowing.”

In other words, this is yet another situation where people are claimed to be ‘infected’ despite being ‘asymptomatic’, which is a ridiculous idea because ‘diseases’ are defined by the presence of symptoms. If there are no symptoms, there is no ‘disease’. Although infection and disease are not equivalent, the former is said to cause the latter, so they are assumed to be intimately interconnected.

The point to emphasise is that the claim that asymptomatic people can be ‘carriers of infection’ has never been proven; it is entirely hypothetical.

Nevertheless, the idea that people can be ‘carriers’ of ‘infections’ is the underlying reason that the Lullaby Trust advises parents of newborns not to let other people kiss their baby. But this deprives the baby of important contact and interaction with people other than their parents.

This whole situation is beyond ludicrous. It is quite tragic for a number of reasons, one of which is the potential psychological effect on babies who are denied close contact with anyone other than their parents.

Another reason involves the consequences, one of which is the type of ‘treatment’ for HSV; these are antivirals such as acyclovir, famciclovir and valacyclovir, as recommended by the WHO.

This raises the essential question: Are these drugs safe and effective?

Common side effects of acyclovir include,

mild skin pain;

rash, itching;

nausea, vomiting, diarrhea;

headache; or

mouth pain while using an acyclovir buccal tablet.

Common side effects of famciclovir include headache and nausea

Common side effects of valacyclovir are similar to famciclovir.

The fact that these symptoms are regarded as common means that the drugs are known to produce effects, which should not be referred to as simply ‘side effects’. These drugs cause symptoms. And, by definition, symptoms are indicative of ‘disease’. So it could be said that these drugs are causing disease.

These drugs are clearly not safe. But are they effective?

Let’s look at how the drugs claimed to act. According to the website of PharmacyFreak, the mechanism of action of acyclovir is as follows,

This drug is claimed to inhibit viral DNA, but no ‘virus’ has ever been isolated in nature so how can its DNA have been identified? How do they ‘know’ the drug is inhibiting ‘viral DNA’? (There are problems with the ideas about DNA, but that’s not a topic for this discussion). More importantly, what is the drug actually doing within the body? It is clearly capable of causing adverse effects, so how can it be regarded as ‘beneficial’ to health?

The answer is that these drugs are all ineffective at restoring health.

The bigger question is: Why are people accepting these ‘treatments’ as an appropriate aspect of ‘healthcare’ when they are clearly unsafe and ineffective?

In Summary

Modern medicine is not a true healthcare system. Is is based on fundamentally flawed ideas about disease. It therefore cannot be ‘fixed’.

Instead, we need a completely new approach to understanding health, especially if we care about our children and future generations, which I assume the vast majority of people do and the reason I focus on children in my new book.

To paraphrase R. Buckminster Fuller, we need to create a new model that makes the old model of ‘modern medicine’ obsolete.

Fortunately we don’t have to start from scratch, because there is a model that provides a good foundation for us - it’s called the ‘terrain paradigm’.

Dawn 🌹

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A Fresh Look at Childhood Illness

Dr Sam Bailey also covered the problems with herpes in her video,

https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/What-We-Weren’t-Taught-About-Herpes:3

Disclaimer:

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