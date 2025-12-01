After the incredible energy of last year’s inaugural gathering, I’m thrilled to share that Illuminate & Elevate is back for 2026—and it’s shaping up to be something truly special.

This year’s short-form event will be a powerful one-day immersion hosted in the beautiful and historic Herringham Hall, right in the heart of London.

One room. One day. One extraordinary field of learning, connection, and transformation.

If you’ve been craving a space where curiosity, courage, and consciousness meet—this is it.

🎗️ To celebrate the launch, a limited number of Launch Special tickets are now available—once they’re gone, they’re gone. Click HERE for details.

✨ Why this event matters

There’s something undeniably potent that happens when people learn together in person. The conversations deepen. Insights hit harder. Connections form that simply don’t happen through a screen.

Illuminate & Elevate 2026 is designed to spark that alchemy—while also giving you practical, grounded tools you can bring straight back into your life.

You’ll leave feeling lifted, expanded, and ready to engage with the world around you in a more empowered way.

🌟 An inspiring speaker lineup

This year brings together a remarkable group of researchers, creators, and thinkers who all approach reality from refreshingly different angles:

* Steve Falconer

* Dr Steven Young

* Dawn Lester

* David Mannall

* Tom Shaw

Each speaker brings a distinctive lens—and together, they form a tapestry of insight that invites you to stretch your understanding of how the world works.

🌹 What we’ll explore together

Throughout the day, you’ll be guided through themes that bridge science, metaphysics, creativity, and self-remembrance:

* Alchemical transformations in the body and the wider universe

* The role of tissue salts and their connection to your astrological blueprint

* Electromagnetism and our place within the larger cosmic architecture

* Re-connecting with your true, undiluted nature

* The power of poetry to reshape perception and shift consciousness

These sessions aren’t just talks—they’re invitations to wonder, to question, and to open new pathways of possibility.

🎉 Join the weave

If you’re ready for a day that nourishes your mind, heart, and sense of purpose, Illuminate & Elevate 2026 is calling.

Come be part of the magic we create when we gather with intention and curiosity.

Come meet others on the path of expanding awareness.

Come reconnect with the parts of yourself that feel most alive.

London, Herringham Hall. One day. A thousand sparks.

I’d love to see you there.

Dawn 🌹