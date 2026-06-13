Following on from our fantastic inaugural event in 2025 we present Illuminate & Elevate 2026!



This year's short form version will be held over one day at the beautiful Herringham Hall in the heart of London.



🎉 Come along and be part of the weave of magic that only in-person events create - and, at the same time, expand your awareness of the true nature of reality and learn pragmatic tools.

Tickets available from THIS LINK



The speaker line-up includes marvellous content creators, non-mainstream thought leaders and healers who will leave you inspired and juiced up ready to tackle life in this fascinating world of ours!



✅ Announcing the full line-up of confirmed Speakers - details below:



* Steve Falconer

* Dr Steven Young

* Dawn Lester

* David Mannall

* Tom Shaw

* Loukia Papa

🎉 Join the weave

If you’re ready for a day that nourishes your mind, heart, and sense of purpose, Illuminate & Elevate 2026 is calling.

Be part of the magic we create when we gather with intention and curiosity.

Meet others on the path of expanding awareness.

Reconnect with the parts of yourself that feel most alive.

London, Herringham Hall. One day. A thousand sparks.

Tickets available from THIS LINK

I’d love to see you there.

Dawn 🌹