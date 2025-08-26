Illuminate & Elevate roundtable: a taster of the topics we'll be exploring

What do these have in common:

Homeopathy. Tartaria. Minerals. Constellations. Biodynamic farming. Crop circles. Ley lines. Alchemy. The power of the mind.

They are some of the amazing topics that will be explored at Illuminate & Elevate - a 2-day event on 13th & 14th September taking place in East Grinstead, West Sussex (with easy direct trains into Central London).

⚡️ Over two days you’ll be able to:

* Hear groundbreaking insights into health, history and human potential

* Join workshops in breathwork and homeopathy, and take part in a live systemic/family constellation

⚡️ You’ll hear from:

* Dr Andrew Kaufman — in his first ever UK appearance, speaking on the vital minerals that could revolutionise health

* Camilla Fayed — founder of Farmacy, on food as medicine and cosmic nutrition

* Dawn Lester — speaking on the power of the mind

* Martin Liedtke — exploring Tartaria, mud floods and the reset of civilisation

* Lisa Strbac — bestselling author and homeopath, leading a live workshop in homeopathy

* Philly J Lay — MC and host of The Wellness Way podcast

* Mark Devlin — exposing the hidden influence of the music industry

* Steven A. Young — physicist, musician and author of A Fool’s Wisdom

* Mike Wilkerson — chiropractor and researcher into hidden history and cosmology

…and more, including Danica Apolline-Matic, Manex Ibar, Ben Hawkes, Samantha Pilbeam, Greg Garrett, Andy Thomas and others..

➡️ See the full line-up here.

ALSO - A private dinner with the speakers takes place on Saturday night, exclusive to full weekend ticket holders. N.B. There are only a few tickets remaining for this!

This is the inaugural Illuminate & Elevate - the first!!

So you’ll want to say you were there.

Dawn 🌹