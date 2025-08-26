Illuminate & Elevate roundtable: a taster of the topics we'll be exploring

What do these have in common:
Homeopathy. Tartaria. Minerals. Constellations. Biodynamic farming. Crop circles. Ley lines. Alchemy. The power of the mind.
They are some of the amazing topics that will be explored at Illuminate & Elevate - a 2-day event on 13th & 14th September taking place in East Grinstead, West Sussex (with easy direct trains into Central London).
⚡️ Over two days you’ll be able to:
* Hear groundbreaking insights into health, history and human potential
* Join workshops in breathwork and homeopathy, and take part in a live systemic/family constellation
⚡️ You’ll hear from:
* Dr Andrew Kaufman — in his first ever UK appearance, speaking on the vital minerals that could revolutionise health
* Camilla Fayed — founder of Farmacy, on food as medicine and cosmic nutrition
* Dawn Lester — speaking on the power of the mind
* Martin Liedtke — exploring Tartaria, mud floods and the reset of civilisation
* Lisa Strbac — bestselling author and homeopath, leading a live workshop in homeopathy
* Philly J Lay — MC and host of The Wellness Way podcast
* Mark Devlin — exposing the hidden influence of the music industry
* Steven A. Young — physicist, musician and author of A Fool’s Wisdom
* Mike Wilkerson — chiropractor and researcher into hidden history and cosmology
…and more, including Danica Apolline-Matic, Manex Ibar, Ben Hawkes, Samantha Pilbeam, Greg Garrett, Andy Thomas and others..
ALSO - A private dinner with the speakers takes place on Saturday night, exclusive to full weekend ticket holders. N.B. There are only a few tickets remaining for this!
This is the inaugural Illuminate & Elevate - the first!!
So you’ll want to say you were there.
👉 Secure your ticket now
Dawn 🌹
Dawn’s Writings is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post