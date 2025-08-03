The BBC website continues to be a rich source of material that provides opportunities for me to expose the problems within their narratives.

This time the topic is E.coli. The title of the article in question is E.coli infections rise due to salad leaf outbreaks. I could be facetious and ask what is a ‘salad leaf outbreak’, however, I’ve assumed that is not the message that was intended to be conveyed.

So what is this about? The article begins,

“Infections from a type of bacteria which can cause nasty stomach issues rose by 26% in England last year, with young children mostly affected, the UK Health Security Agency says.”

It would seem, however, that this particular bacterium does not always produce illness nor does it always cause ‘nasty stomach issues’,

“Illness from Shiga toxin-producing E.coli (STEC) can be mild…”

Nevertheless, the fear-mongering is ramped up in the remaining part of the sentence in which it is claimed that,

“…it can also cause symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration, and lead to a serious life-threatening kidney condition.”

I must emphasise that I am not denying people’s very real experiences of unpleasant symptoms, such as vomiting and diarrhoea for example. What I am denying is the alleged cause of such symptoms, i.e. E.coli.

I also refute the idea that people can be ‘infected’ with E.coli, because it suggests that these bacteria actually enter the body from external sources. Yet it is readily acknowledged that E.coli are normal residents of the human body,

“E. coli are a diverse group of bacteria that normally live in human and animal intestines.”

There are said to be different ‘types’ of E.coli within this ‘diverse group’,

“Some types are harmless, but others can make people seriously ill.”

This inevitably raises questions, not least of which are: Why and how do they cause symptoms if they are normal residents of the body?

Also, how are these different ‘types’ identified?

The answer, according to the mainstream, involves reference to genetics.

Extract from https://biologyinsights.com/e-coli-genotypes-and-variants-whats-the-difference/

Contrary to this mainstream view is the view that our ‘genes’ do not control our biology, a conclusion that resulted from many years of research and study by Dr Bruce Lipton PhD, as he explains in his 2005 book The Biology of Belief.

That our genes do not contain our body’s blueprint is admitted within the hallowed halls of academia, by some scientists at least. A February 2024 article in Nature entitled It’s time to admit that genes are not the blueprint for life, was written by Denis Noble, Emeritus Professor of Cardiovascular Physiology, Oxford University; clearly an eminent ‘scientist’ who, it seems, still works within the mainstream paradigm. Investigation of Denis Noble’s work reveals that, in 2023, he and his brother Raymond co-authored a book entitled Understanding Living Systems that was published by Cambridge University Press, and therefore also within the purview of the mainstream.

The first chapter of their book, The Gene Delusion, makes it clear that they are questioning the fundamental pillars of genetics. This can be seen by the highlighted section in the extract below from the Preface (available on Google Books),

Despite these challenges, the BBC maintains a focus on the notion that E.coli bacteria are capable of ‘infecting’ people and causing illness,

“The bacteria are spread through contact with animals or their faeces, through consuming contaminated food or water and from person to person.”

This leads to the recommendation that,

“To prevent infections, the agency is urging parents to make sure children wash their hands with soap and hot water before eating and after playing outside or with animals.”

Yet, as the title of the article indicates, the main source of the ‘infection’ was said to be ‘salad leaves’, so why are they raising concerns about contact with animals? What does that have to do with salad leaves?

Furthermore, the BBC article connects this alleged ‘outbreak’ in 2025 to another ‘outbreak’ claimed to have occurred last year. The article states there were 5 ‘outbreaks’ of STEC in 2024 and that,

“The largest outbreak was linked to contaminated salad leaves. It resulted in 293 people being infected by this type of E-coli, 126 people needing hospital care and two deaths. Eleven people developed the serious kidney complication, haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS).”

A report entitled Investigation into an outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O145 in Great Britain, May to June 2024 was published on the UK Government website on 27 June 2024. The significant points of the report relate to the identification of the alleged culprit,

“A potential outbreak was first identified in England on 22 May 2024 through UKHSA’s routine surveillance, with a rapid ten-fold increase in the number of faecal samples from patients testing positive for non-O157 STEC toxin genes referred from the NHS to the national reference laboratory.”

So how was this culprit identified? None other than our good ol’ friend, the (meaningless) PCR test.

“On 24 May, reference laboratory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results indicated the increase was likely driven by a strain of STEC which possessed the stx2a, eae+ virulence gene profile but was neither serotype O157 or O26 (defined as ‘probable cases’)…”

Don’t be put off by the technical jargon, that’s there to try and make it sound like ‘science’, but that doesn’t mean it represents what actually happens within the human body, because it doesn’t.

Notice also the use of qualifiers in the language used; phrases such as ‘was likely’ and words like ‘probable’. These too indicate that the ‘science’ is not settled, as is often claimed.

I would add that the UK government is clearly ignoring the work of Bruce Lipton as well as Denis and Raymond Noble, that poses clear and serious challenges to the alleged roles of genes.

I must state here that I’m not making any specific claims about what has actually caused anyone to be ill and experience symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

What I will say is that, as discussed in detail in What Really Makes You Ill, many factors can contribute to such symptoms, including a variety of toxic chemicals used within the food manufacturing industry. These factors also include ‘disinfectants’ used in food preparation areas, under the erroneous assumption that ‘germs’ can remain on surfaces and therefore need to be killed. Products that are aimed at destroying bacteria, such as antibiotics, will inevitably be harmful for the whole human body, because it is the natural home for a wide variety of bacteria, not just E. coli.

But this is not the end of the confusion!!

It would seem that the ‘scientific community’ has a slightly different attitude towards E. coli than that of the ‘medical community’. A 31st July New Scientist article entitled E. coli genome has been remade with 101,000 changes to its DNA, begins with the claim that,

“We have gone further than ever before in creating life that is unlike anything that has evolved naturally.”

I’m not going to address the outrageous nature of the claim that they can ‘create life’ in this article - I may do so at a later date.

The article continues with the statement that,

“The genome of an Escherichia coli bacterium has been redesigned on a computer to use just 57 of the 64 genetic codes, which were synthesised from scratch and then put into a living bacterium.”

If you are wondering why this experiment was carried out, the explanation would seem to be ‘to prove it was possible’ - as indicated below.

One point to again note is the preponderance of qualifying language, especially references to what ‘could’ be done.

It is clear that the scientific and medical communities do possess one interest in common, which is their search for ‘commercial uses’ of their research findings, a situation that is not exactly surprising on the basis that most studies are funded by ‘vested interests’ of some description. I would add here that ‘most published research findings’ have been shown to be false, as reported in an important 2005 paper Why Most Published Research Findings Are False

The New Scientist article referred to above links to an August 2022 article, E. coli that is recoded to be virus resistant may aid drug production, that begins,

“Some viruses can infect and kill a recoded Escherichia coli bacterium that was supposedly resistant to all viral infections, but further changes have made the bacterium much more virus-resistant.”

Clearly the original ‘recoding’ did not perform as expected!

I would add though that there is no such thing as a ‘viral infection’, which raises even more questions about what they thought they’d achieved with the original recoded E. coli bacterium, as well as with their ‘further changes’.

Nevertheless, the medical establishment persists in retaining its belief in the importance of ‘research’ to find ‘drugs’ to kill bacteria that have developed ‘resistance’ to most antibiotics, but can still be infected by ‘viruses’. Yet this is all based on unproven theories.

It’s definitely time for the introduction of some common sense!!

When asked why the ‘no virus’ position is so important, I point out that the ‘germ theory’, which goes beyond the ‘no virus’ position, permeates a great many aspects of our lives. It was certainly used to scare people into accepting a large number of restrictive measures during the so-called ‘pandemic’.

Also, belief in the ‘germ theory’ keeps a large number of people in a false state of fear.

The way out of that fear - for those who would like to take that path - is to not only understand that the ‘germ theory’ remains unproven, but to also learn how the body truly functions and therefore what we can do to support our own health.

To help us learn what we can do to take responsibility for our own health and move into the new paradigm, I’ve shared some links below to a few resources.

Dawn 🌹

