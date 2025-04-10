“It is always darkest just before the Day dawneth.”

Thomas Fuller

I’ve often been drawn to this phrase, but not just because it’s a play on my name. Life does seem to feel rather like a rollercoaster ride; it brings us our ups and then we drop down, only to rise again on the other side.

But is there more to this metaphor? Can we glean some inspiration from the fact that daylight always arrives after the darkest part of the night?

If so, can we extrapolate this to our actual experiences? Can we know that we are able to rise up after we have fallen into what can feel like the pit of despair?

Can we actually gain some semblance of comfort from the seemingly never-ending fear-mongering promulgated by the mainstream; especially with respect to so-called ‘infectious diseases’, which many of us have been exposing as utterly unproven for more than 5 years now?

If so, then, despite our weariness, we must hold our position in the face of the latest round of propaganda - because it might just be that the ‘would-be controllers’ are reaching a point of desperation.

So what am I referring to, you might wonder?

Yet again, my starting point is the BBC website - because it is a key mouthpiece of the establishment and thereby permits us to peek into the deep recesses of the agenda. This time it’s a 25th March article entitled, UK draws up new disease-threat watch list that begins,

“The UK has a new watch list of 24 infectious diseases that could pose the greatest future threat to public health.”

And continues,

“Some are viruses with global pandemic potential - like Covid - while others are illnesses that have no existing treatments or could cause significant harm.”

One point to note is the reference to ‘no existing treatments’. This is one of the key points ‘they’ wish to make so that people will clamour - or so they hope - for the creation of ‘treatments’. But treatments do not restore health; they cannot do so, because they are not in alignment with what the body requires for optimum health. No-one falls ill due to a pharmaceutical deficiency! So health cannot be restored through their use.

The article goes on to explain that the ‘list’ is to be maintained and updated annually because ‘threats constantly change’, according to the UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency) chief scientific officer. The reason it needs to be regularly updated is to,

“…avoid a repeat of the Covid pandemic, where experts had been planning for an entirely different outbreak - influenza.”

If this were actually true, I would seriously question the expertise of their ‘experts’. But it isn’t at all true; far from it in fact.

Indeed, this whole charade would be utterly hilarious if only the consequences of what has been implemented in the name of ‘Covid’ weren’t so tragic and ongoing. We therefore need to find ways to stop it all in its tracks, which is the sole reason for my continuing to return to this topic.

So how can we do this?

I would emphasise that this situation is not exclusive to the UK - it applies to everyone, everywhere. This is a core aim of SDG3 of the 2030 Agenda, especially SDG 3.8, which I have shared before, but warrants repetition.

Another key aspect of the 2030 Agenda is ‘climate change’, which is increasingly connected to various ‘diseases’, as the article claims,

“Avian, or bird, flu is on the list, as well as mosquito-spread illnesses that may become common with rising temperatures from climate change, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).”

The alleged link between ‘climate change’ and health problems can be seen by the following extract from the 2023 WHO Climate change fact sheet, which remains the latest version at the time of writing.

This is simply unproven and is yet another reason for exposing these ideas as the fallacies they truly are!

So, what are these ‘24 infectious diseases that could pose the greatest future threat to public health’?

Here’s the list:

Adenovirus

Lassa fever

Norovirus

Mers

Ebola (and similar viruses, such as Marburg)

Flaviviridae (which includes dengue, Zika and hepatitis C)

Hantavirus

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever

Flu (non-seasonal, including avian)

Nipah virus

Oropouche

Rift Valley fever

Acute flaccid myelitis

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV)

Mpox

Chikungunya

Anthrax

Q fever

Enterobacteriaceae (such as E. coli and Yersinia pestis, which causes plague)

Tularaemia

Moraxellaceae (which cause lung, urine and bloodstream infections)

Gonorrhoea

Staphlylococcus

Group A and B Strep

Another aspect of the agenda is the idea that some ‘diseases’ are ‘zoonotic’, which means that they are said to be transmissible between animals and humans, as the article states,

“Prof Oliver said the UKHSA would consult animal-health colleagues for future updates, since many new and emerging outbreaks were zoonotic disease that jumped species to infect humans.”

This too is unproven; there is no evidence that any so-called ‘disease-causing germ’ can be transmitted - period!

But are we really ‘under attack’ by all these nasty germs and diseases? Why is such a fuss being made now?

Are there any real dangers at all? Or is this the desperate throes of a dying fallacy that the ‘would-be controllers’ are making every effort to preserve? A last ditch attempt to convince an increasingly sceptical public?

Yes, I know there are still people who believe, but their numbers are dwindling rapidly by the day - hence the ramped-up propaganda and increasing fear-mongering, perhaps?

Yet the WHO’s own website fails to indicate that there are any serious threats to health in the UK, as can be seen by the following screenshot of their Disease Outbreak News page (taken on 9th April 2025).

So what is the fuss all about?

It’s interesting to note the reference to ‘measles’ as an outbreak in the US, which is the subject of a 6th April BBC article entitled Second child dies of measles as Texas outbreak worsens. It is important to note the reference to the child being ‘unvaccinated’, as the articles states,

“The school-aged child was not vaccinated, had no underlying health conditions and was in hospital suffering complications from measles, Aaron Davis, the vice-president of UMC Health System, told the BBC.”

What is even more important to note is the comment about ‘complications from measles’ - yet no further details are provided to indicate what those ‘complications’ were, especially as the child is said to have had no underlying health conditions. I do not intend to speculate on what might have happened; but there are many questions that need to be asked before accepting the verdict at face value.

Under the sub-heading ‘Highly Spreadable’, the March BBC ‘disease threat’ article states,

“A family of viruses called Paramyxoviridae, which includes measles, is on the list.”

Yet that family of ‘viruses’ does not appear in the above list, which I copied directly from the same BBC article. Strange indeed!

Nevertheless, there are clear efforts to ramp up the fear-mongering about measles. Quoting Prof Mark Woolhouse, director of the Tackling Infections to Benefit Africa, University of Edinburgh, the article states,

“A novel measles-like virus would be highly spreadable and "impossible to control by even the strictest lockdown", making it "a threat far worse than Covid.” It would also be considerably more deadly and, unlike Covid, it would be a [major] threat to children," Prof Woolhouse said.”

Does anyone else find it strange that someone at the University of Edinburgh is director of something called ‘Tackling Infections to Benefit Africa’? I decided to look further. The University of Edinburgh web page about this programme states,

“The TIBA Partnership is an Africa-led, wide-ranging, multi-disciplinary research programme that aims to empower African scientists to effectively and sustainably tackle neglected tropical diseases and improve preparedness.”

Under the sub-heading About, is the following,

“Its aim is to reduce the burden and threat of infectious diseases in Africa by informing and influencing health policy and strengthening health systems.”

In other words, it’s all about implementing SDG3.8, as indicated by the ‘Project Aims’,

It would seem therefore that ‘they’ are trying to prime us for another ‘pandemic’ - and a more deadly one so they can continue to implement the 2030 Agenda.

But to do this would require the majority of people to actually believe and comply with such propaganda.

Why Measles?

I’ve been wondering why there has been such a lot of media attention focusing on measles lately.

The main reason that springs to mind - to my mind at least - is that it is the ‘disease’ that Dr Stefan Lanka demonstrated, through his case in the German Supreme Court, to never have been proven to be caused by a ‘virus’.

The foundational paper on which the whole of virology stands, is the 1954 study entitled Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles authored by John F Enders and Thomas C Peebles. In this study paper can be found the following,

“…it must be borne in mind that cytopathic effects which superficially resemble those resulting from infection by the measles agents may possibly be induced by other viral agents present in the monkey kidney tissue…or by unknown factors.”

In other words, the effects were not definitively proven to have been caused by a ‘measles virus’.

Although not a true ‘control’, another culture was produced that did not contain the alleged ‘measles virus’, as the paper states,

“A second agent was obtained from an uninoculated culture of monkey kidney cells. The cytopathic changes it induced in the unstained preparations could not be distinguished from the viruses isolated from measles.”

In other words, something other than the alleged ‘measles virus’ was shown to also be capable of producing ‘cytopathic effects’, which is another term for cell death that is deemed to be the definitive proof of the presence of a ‘virus’.

Also in this study paper can be found the following comment,

“…accordingly, the results that are summarized here must be subjected to the most critical analysis.”

Yet, astonishingly, the conclusion to that paper states,

“The findings just summarized support the presumption that this group of agents is composed of representatives of the viral species responsible for measles.”

This does not represent a critical analysis!!

Furthermore, and most pertinent to the current discussion, is that this conclusion seems to have been sufficient to convince virologists to continue using the same (highly dubious and utterly inconclusive) methodology for their studies of ‘viruses’ ever since!

And this has led to where we are now - a time in which we are all being subjected to a severe barrage of propaganda about ‘infectious diseases’, none of which has ever been proven to be caused by any ‘germ’, whether ‘virus’, bacterium, fungus or parasite.

But it is abundantly clear that the ‘would-be controllers’ are desperate to convince people that ‘medicines and vaccines’ - as per SDG3 - are the answer to this problem. The BBC ‘disease threat’ article provides a perfect display of the ‘agenda’ in the following comment,

“The aim is to steer scientists and investors into making new tests and vaccines or medicines in preparation.”

There is, however, growing evidence - and growing awareness of that evidence - that vaccines are not the panacea they are claimed to be.

But more importantly, the whole vaccine industry relies on belief in the ‘germ theory’ - without that single belief, there would be no way to justify their existence.

This raises the question: Is what we are currently experiencing the death throes of a dying fallacy?

My response? I certainly hope so.

If you too would like to see an end to this inappropriate fear-mongering, please share this article widely, with as many of your friends, family, and colleagues as you can, especially those who are still not familiar with the fallacy of the ‘germ theory’.

To make the reason for exposing the ‘germ theory’ fallacy as clear as possible, below is a graphic that my good friend and colleague, Alec Zeck, prepared for his social medial posts. I know the graphic claims that the root of the problem is that ‘viruses exist and cause disease’, but we must extend that to all so-called ‘germs’, because the entire ‘germ theory’ is fatally flawed and so the metaphor holds true beyond ‘viruses’!

Unless and until we remove the root of the problem - the fallacy that ‘germs cause disease’ - we will never adequately address the problem of the encroaching agenda that has the potential to threaten all our lives.

Dawn 🌹

