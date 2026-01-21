I decided to write this article because of the current controversy over the possibility of a link between paracetamol/acetaminophen usage during pregnancy and a range of neurodevelopmental conditions, especially autism, that the baby may develop after birth.

This controversy began in September 2025 as the result of a statement made by Donald Trump, which was reported by the BBC in their article Trump makes unproven link between autism and Tylenol,

“Doctors in the US will soon be advised not to prescribe the pain reliever Tylenol to pregnant women, US President Donald Trump said, citing a disputed link between the drug and autism.”

Tylenol is one of the brand names of acetaminophen in the US.

Paracetamol and acetaminophen are different names for the same drug, the former is used in Europe, the latter in the US and Canada. To avoid repeating both names each time I refer to it, I’ll use paracetamol, which is the name with which I’m familiar.

So why is this a controversy? Is there any truth to the claim that there are possible adverse effects associated with this drug when taken during pregnancy?

According to the medical establishment, paracetamol is safe when taken during pregnancy for short periods and at the recommended dose. The web page Paracetamol Patient Tips states that it is,

“Generally considered safe for short-term, occasional use during pregnancy when taken at recommended doses although experts recommend using the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration necessary.”

The statement by Donald Trump certainly ruffled some feathers and efforts have been made to refute what he said, as can be seen in a BBC article dated 17th January 2026 entitled, Paracetamol is safe in pregnancy, says study refuting Trump autism claims

Please note I’m not making any comments about Donald Trump, either for or against him. As far as I’m concerned he is not the issue, even though some commentators are making him the centre of this controversy. For me, the issues is about the advice being given to pregnant women (yes, only women can be pregnant!)

The study referred to in the article is a paper published in the Lancet and entitled Prenatal paracetamol exposure and child neurodevelopment: a systematic review and meta-analysis

The Lancet paper is not a ‘study’ as such, but, instead, as the title indicates, is a ‘systematic review and meta-analysis’, which I’ll refer to as the review. Significantly, the review was limited to collating published articles that had studied a potential relationship between the use of paracetamol and risks for ‘autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, and intellectual disability’, as the article states,

“For this systematic review and meta-analysis, we searched MEDLINE, Embase, ClinicalTrials.gov, and the Cochrane Library from inception to Sept 30, 2025, for cohort studies reporting adjusted estimates of the risk of autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, and intellectual disability.”

It’s important to note the use of the word ‘risk’. These studies are about statistics, not individual human beings.

In the Interpretation section within the Abstract of the review, is the following comment,

“Current evidence does not indicate a clinically important increase in the likelihood of autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, or intellectual disability in children of pregnant individuals who use paracetamol as directed, supporting existing recommendations on its safety.”

What does ‘clinically important increase’ mean? Could it mean that there was an increase in the likelihood of adverse effects, but not a significant one?

I raise these questions because babies and children are not statistics. Even if one individual child who is affected is not seen as ‘statistically significant’ as far as the whole group is concerned, their experience is 100% significant to them. I’m not saying or even suggesting that there is a relationship, I’m merely highlighting the terms used to raise questions about what they mean and how they may be used to obfuscate any findings of a scientific study.

My concern is that the current controversy focuses solely on a limited range of possible outcomes, especially autism, and so the purpose of my article is to extend the conversation beyond the Overton window of these limited parameters.

The real question to ask as far as I’m concerned, is: Are these drugs actually safe to be taken during pregnancy?

Or maybe the more critical question that needs to be asked is: Is it at all possible that these drugs may cause adverse effects of any kind to the developing foetus?

The main problem is that it’s virtually, if not completely impossible to prove a direct link between a specific substance and a specific adverse effect. So there’s no way of actually knowing, but that does not mean we have to simply accept the words of the so-called ‘experts’, especially in view of their poor level of understanding about how the body actually functions; and especially the body of a developing foetus.

Nevertheless, I decided to investigate what is known about paracetamol and its safety profile. The obvious starting point was to conduct an internet search with the question ‘what are the side effects of acetaminophen’.

This provided some interesting results, even on the first page!

The Acetaminophen web page on drugs.com lists the most common side effects as:

Nausea

Stomach pain

Loss of appetite

Headache

Nausea is a common symptom women experience during pregnancy, which makes me wonder whether they would notice if their nausea worsens after taking paracetamol, especially if they are unaware that it is a side effect of the drug.

I also found the following on the drugwatch web page What Is Tylenol and How Does It Work?

I wonder whether pregnant women know that ‘headache’ is a possible side effect of a drug that is commonly taken to relieve a headache!

Another web page I found on the NIH website is entitled Acetaminophen, which states, under the heading Adverse Effects,

“Common adverse effects associated with oral or rectal administration of acetaminophen may include skin rash, hypersensitivity reactions, nephrotoxicity characterized by elevations in blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and creatinine, and hematological abnormalities such as anemia, leukopenia, neutropenia, and pancytopenia. In addition, it may cause metabolic and electrolyte imbalances, which may manifest as decreased serum bicarbonate, reduced concentrations of sodium and calcium, hyperammonemia, hyperchloremia, hyperuricemia, increased serum glucose, and elevated levels of bilirubin and alkaline phosphatase.”

Does this sound like a ‘safe’ substance?

Under the heading Specific Patient Populations is the sub-heading Pregnancy considerations, under which is the following,

“Observational studies have associated prenatal acetaminophen exposure with potential reproductive and neurobehavioral effects, including the risks of cryptorchidism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and autism spectrum disorder with prenatal APAP exposure. However, The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) considers acetaminophen safe for pregnant individuals. ACOG emphasizes that current evidence does not conclusively link acetaminophen use to fetal developmental issues. As neurodevelopmental disorders have multifactorial origins and brain development extends beyond birth, allowing for various potential influences, obstetricians must maintain current practices until further research provides more clarity.”

So are there ‘risks’ or not? The above does not make the situation clear at all.

But that is not all I found.

A July 2018 article published in the British Journal of Pharmacology, is entitled Long‐term adverse effects of paracetamol – a review. Under the heading Pregnancy can be found the following,

Controversy surrounding the use of paracetamol in pregnancy clearly did not begin in 2025.

Furthermore, in the same article, under the heading Neurodevelopmental effects, is the following,

The article made a particularly revealing statement at the end of that section,

“In conclusion, on the basis of these studies, only weak associations between paracetamol exposure and neurodevelopmental issues have been identified, and no causal link can be inferred.”

There are two statements in the article that I feel are extremely important to highlight.

The first statement is,

“Paracetamol and its metabolites cross the placenta and undergo different pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic processes in neonates than in adults.”

The second one is,

“The mechanism by which paracetamol and its metabolites may affect neurological development is poorly understood.”

In other words, paracetamol crosses the placenta and enters the body of the foetus where the likely effects are unknown.

This all suggests to me that the medical community has not convincingly established that paracetamol is ‘safe’ - in the true context of the word meaning ‘free from harm’ - to be taken when pregnant. For the most part, they use the word ‘safe’ in a relative context, not an absolute one, which only serves to add to the confusion in the public mind.

To be absolutely clear, I am not offering advice, nor am I making a judgment on people’s choices. I’m just trying to bring clarity to the controversy, so that people can make informed choices.

The main reason for pregnant women to take paracetamol is for pain relief, usually for a headache.

But this raises the question: Why does a headache arise in the first place?

As I’ve discussed in many previous articles, symptoms are grossly misunderstood by the mainstream medical community and, to a certain extent, by the ‘alternative health community’ too. It’s assumed that symptoms mean there’s a ‘problem’ in the body that needs to be ‘ fixed’ and that the ‘fix’ can be found by taking the appropriate pharmaceutical product, or ‘natural’ product.

But this does not represent a true understanding of how the body actually functions and the real purpose of symptoms.

Symptoms occur for a reason; our bodies produce them as a message to tell us that it’s out of balance; that it’s no longer in the state of homeostasis, which is its natural state.

Pharmaceutical drugs are intended to suppress symptoms on the basis that they are problems that need to be ‘fixed’. Drugs do not, and cannot address the cause(s), in other words the reasons the body produced the symptoms. Pharmaceuticals do not restore the body to its natural state of homeostasis.

We therefore need to learn a different approach to our symptoms, one that does not involve efforts to merely suppress symptoms, but instead, one that helps us recognise symptoms as messages from a body that is out of homeostasis. We also need to learn to understand the messages our bodies are sending us, so we can take the appropriate action, which, from my research, will, for the most part, not involve pharmaceutical products. The sole exception to this would be in the case of an emergency situation.

This different approach already exists; it’s called the ‘terrain paradigm’.

What would be the approach to headaches from the perspective of the terrain paradigm?

As my good friend Dr Marizelle Arce explains in her article Review of The Article“The Last Resort”,

“A terrain-based mindset begins with recognizing that the body is not failing every time it signals discomfort. Fatigue, recurring inflammation, poor sleep, digestive instability, breathlessness, or pain that migrates rather than resolves are not random errors to be silenced. They are adaptive responses, communications from an internal environment under strain. When these signals are addressed early, through support rather than suppression, the need for “last resort” care often never arises.”

The link to her full article is below.

There is no single simple answer, a situation that is often regarded as unacceptable, mainly because the mainstream medical model offers a single cause for each ill that has a single solution on the form of a pill. But this model bears no resemblance to the actual workings of the human body and never actually assists the body in returning to health.

Each of us is a unique individual; each of our terrains, which include our mind as well as our body, is unique. This in turn means that the solution to our pain for example, will be different for each of us. With respect to a headache in pregnancy, the message may simply be a request to rest more, a request that is not fulfilled by any pill. It may have a deeper meaning of course, but that would be for each individual to discover for herself.

As always, my purpose in writing is to help people better understand how the body works and, through providing information that they may not otherwise be aware of, to help them be in a better position to make informed decisions.

Dawn 🌹

My work remains free thanks to the support of paid subscribers and generous donations for coffees and/or books. [My preference is for the latter 😊]

Buy me a coffee or a book

Resources

Dr Marizelle’s full article.

Other Useful Resources

If you are looking for ways to start or continue your journey of taking responsibility for your own health, below are some useful resources:

Undo Meditation

“Matthew’s approach is ideal for those ready for genuine transformation who have grown weary of conventional therapies or quick-fix solutions. If you’re eager to develop a deeper understanding of yourself and implement lasting change in both your personal and professional life, Matthew is your next step.”

Website link

N.B. Use code DAWNL1 for one free month when you purchase an annual subscription.

The Way Forward

“Within our private community, we provide a platform to connect with nearby natural health practitioners and like-minded members, join monthly virtual events, and receive deeper education on a journey towards health, freedom, and coherence.”

Link for details & to join the TWF community

New Biology Clinic

“At New Biology Clinic, we prioritize your individual well-being with personalized holistic care rooted in the proven natural healing principles of the New Biology.”

Website link

Use code dawn18 for a discount on your activation fee

Alfa Vedic

“Formulated by a physician with over four decades of clinical expertise, Alfa Vedic combines modern research and spagyric alchemy to activate energy, strengthen resilience, and elevate your health.”

Website Link