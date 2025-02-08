At this point in history, community is essential. As the world shifts in ways we never imagined, finding spaces that foster true connection with like-minded people is more important than ever.

Join me and many other incredible pioneers this year for the 3rd annual Confluence Festival, May 7-12, in Bandera, TX.

NOTE: Early bird tickets available until 15th February!

DETAILS & BUY TICKET LINK

Enter code LESTER10 at the checkout to get 10% off the event ticket price.

Confluence is a transformational gathering where a like-minded community comes together on a stunning regenerative farm just outside of San Antonio—offering the perfect opportunity to connect deeply with nature, paradigm shifting knowledge, and one another.

With multiple offerings running simultaneously, Confluence features a dynamic mix of lectures, workshops, live music, movement classes, and more, covering topics from circadian biology and consciousness to dome building and regenerative agriculture. Attendees are encouraged to CYOA—Choose Your Own Adventure—ensuring a truly personalised experience.

When it comes to nourishment, the Confluence team believe food is medicine. The full-scale restaurant on-site serves farm-to-table meals, with ingredients grown and raised right on the property or sourced from local farms, providing a deeply nourishing experience for both body and spirit.

Accommodations are designed for every comfort level—camp under the stars, stay in a cozy tiny home, enjoy luxurious glamping, or park your RV. Prefer a hotel? They’ve got you covered with nearby options.

Bring the whole family! Their Unschooling Village, led by experienced guides, provides engaging activities for kids ages 2-12, ensuring that parents can fully immerse themselves in the experience while their little ones learn and play in a supportive environment.

Join us and be part of an unforgettable journey—where connection, learning, and growth come together in a celebration of community.

Dawn 🌹