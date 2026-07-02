Join me at The Glastonbury Symposium
A full 3-day event 24 - 26 July
The Glastonbury Symposium is “…one of Britain’s longest-running and most acclaimed ‘alternative’ conferences, attended by many people from around the world.”
Join me for this life-changing 3-day event in Glastonbury, the heart of South West England, where I’ll be speaking on the morning of Sunday 26th July.
More details on the website: https://glastonburysymposium.co.uk/
Check out the schedule here: https://glastonburysymposium.co.uk/schedule/
Grab your tickets for this amazing event: https://glastonburysymposium.co.uk/tickets/
Look forward to seeing you there.
Dawn 🌹
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