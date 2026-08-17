Join us for Illuminate & Elevate 2026 - and the post-event dinner
It’s always fun to meet like-minded people at events.
It’s more fun when we have the chance to hang out after the event and chat about the amazing and astounding subjects that were presented.
And it’s even better when we can also chat directly with the speakers in a more informal setting.
So that’s what we’ve created for Illuminate & Elevate 2026. Like last year, we have added the option for attendees to meet after the event and have dinner with the speakers.
If you’ve not yet purchased your event tickets, now’s your chance - while there are still some left - to grab yourself a dinner ticket at the same time. (Dinner tickets are only available for event attendees)
Looking forward to seeing you there.
Dawn 🌹
Meet your speakers
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I would’ve loved to have joined this, but there’s no way I’m going to the UK with everything taking place there. I pray for your safety and that of everyone I know who lives there.