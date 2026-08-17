Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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MyriamSofia's avatar
MyriamSofia
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I would’ve loved to have joined this, but there’s no way I’m going to the UK with everything taking place there. I pray for your safety and that of everyone I know who lives there.

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