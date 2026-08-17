It’s always fun to meet like-minded people at events.

Illuminate & Elevate 2026 details here

It’s more fun when we have the chance to hang out after the event and chat about the amazing and astounding subjects that were presented.

And it’s even better when we can also chat directly with the speakers in a more informal setting.

So that’s what we’ve created for Illuminate & Elevate 2026. Like last year, we have added the option for attendees to meet after the event and have dinner with the speakers.

If you’ve not yet purchased your event tickets, now’s your chance - while there are still some left - to grab yourself a dinner ticket at the same time. (Dinner tickets are only available for event attendees)

Buy event and dinner tickets here

Looking forward to seeing you there.

Dawn 🌹

Meet your speakers