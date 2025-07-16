I said in my recent article about ‘Gaslighting’ - link below - that I would make an updated version of the malaria section from WRMYI available to value exchange subscribers in a separate post.

I have made a few edits to the original, mainly to reflect the latest information according to the WHO.

Although I’m not claiming that it is the definitive explanation of ‘malaria’, it nevertheless highlights the many anomalies and contradictions wthin the mainstream narrative and is, in my humble opinion, a pretty comprehensive exposé of the problems inherent within their explanation of this so-called ‘disease’.