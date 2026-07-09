Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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Scamitis
1d

Thank you Dawn.

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Scamitis
2dEdited

I really enjoyed hearing Dave Mannall. I hadn't heard of him before. Where can I see more of his work. Can't be in London for Illuminate unfortunately.

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