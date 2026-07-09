If you’re ready for a day that nourishes your mind, heart, and sense of purpose, Illuminate & Elevate 2026 is calling.

Be part of the magic we create when we gather with intention and curiosity.

Meet others on the path of expanding awareness.

Reconnect with the parts of yourself that feel most alive.

London, Herringham Hall. One day. A thousand sparks.

Our speakers for Illuminate & Elevate 2026 are:

Tom Shaw

Loukia Papa

Steve Falconer - also the event MC

Dave Mannall

Dawn Lester

Dr Steven A Young

N.B. Mark Devlin will also be joining us for a Q&A panel with all the speakers

Details and tickets from the link below:

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/illuminateelevate/1947049

✨ And now, Meet the Speakers 🎉

Dawn 🌹

Details and tickets from the link below:

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/illuminateelevate/1947049