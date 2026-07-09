Meet the Illuminate & Elevate 2026 Speakers
Herringham Hall, London - September 11th 2026
If you’re ready for a day that nourishes your mind, heart, and sense of purpose, Illuminate & Elevate 2026 is calling.
Be part of the magic we create when we gather with intention and curiosity.
Meet others on the path of expanding awareness.
Reconnect with the parts of yourself that feel most alive.
London, Herringham Hall. One day. A thousand sparks.
Our speakers for Illuminate & Elevate 2026 are:
Tom Shaw
Loukia Papa
Steve Falconer - also the event MC
Dave Mannall
Dawn Lester
Dr Steven A Young
N.B. Mark Devlin will also be joining us for a Q&A panel with all the speakers
Details and tickets from the link below:
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/illuminateelevate/1947049
✨ And now, Meet the Speakers 🎉
Dawn 🌹
Details and tickets from the link below:
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/illuminateelevate/1947049
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Thank you Dawn.
I really enjoyed hearing Dave Mannall. I hadn't heard of him before. Where can I see more of his work. Can't be in London for Illuminate unfortunately.