Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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Rider's avatar
Rider
Oct 5

It is gratifying to read you Dawn, because your are rational. Most writers-the great majority-only pretend to be truthful. They refuse to acknowledge falsehoods they believe would cost them the appearance of 'respectability'...even though their refusal supports nonsense used to hurt a great many people.

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BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
Oct 5

Bloody well right , its all about the fear .

And its always about " death" which generates huge primal fear( as we saw in operation CONvid causing mass collective hysteria ) .

They are still trying to use the fear to block the ability to use reasoning , keep the misplaced faith in the old world narrative medical dogma altar.

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