The BBC website is always a rich source of inspiration for me to write articles that expose the establishment narrative, as I’ve often said.

One article that recently gained my attention is dated 26 September 2026 and titled Memorial for pupils given blood contaminated with HIV.

It begins by referring to the installation of a memorial at the Lord Mayor Treloar School and College in Hampshire, which is reported to have ‘offered specialist care for children with haemophilia’ during the 1970s and 1980s, adding that pupils,

“…received medical treatments using contaminated blood products.”

That statement is hyper-linked to a May 2024 BBC article entitled Hampshire school clinic aware of infected blood risk to boys that begins,

“NHS clinicians treated boarding school pupils for a blood disorder despite being “well aware” of the risk of infecting them with HIV, the Infected Blood Inquiry has found.”

I must emphasise, as always, that I am not denying that ‘something’ happened. What I am questioning is the explanation offered by the establishment because it is based on unproven claims. Or, to be more accurate, the establishment explanation is based on claims that hepatitis and HIV exist as distinct disease entities, each of which is caused by a specific ‘virus’.

The reason I’m questioning this explanation is because no virus has been proven to exist as described or cause disease as claimed.

So what is the truth behind this story? What actually happened?

The September 2026 article explains that 30 pupils were still alive to witness the unveiling of the memorial, although it emphasises that the original number of students with haemophilia who attended the school between 1970 and 1987 was 122. In other words, the article highlights the point that the majority of the pupils have died.

One of the former pupils who attended the unveiling, and is now in his early 60s, is reported to have stated that,

“We left school with death sentences.”

The nature of that ‘death sentence’ was that they were allegedly ‘infected’ with hepatitis and/or HIV.

He adds that,

“In 1985, a doctor tearfully said that I had two to three years to live.”

Although I fully appreciate that it must have been extremely difficult for the boys to live with the idea that they were on ‘borrowed time’ because of these ‘viruses’, the doctor was clearly wrong, because many of them were still alive four or even five decades later. These men had all defied the doctor’s prognosis.

They were the ‘lucky ones’ it would seem.

But what about their fellow students who didn’t survive? Why were they not so lucky?

The answer to these questions is rather harder to ascertain because all the articles reporting this situation focus on the claims that the treatments given to the boys were ‘contaminated’, predominantly with HIV but also with hepatitis. It should be noted that ‘HIV’ was reported in the early 1980s as being the most deadly disease ever! Those who received a positive ‘HIV test’ and therefore assumed to be ‘infected’ were treated using highly toxic pharmaceuticals.

The focus of all the reports on the claims of ‘contamination by viruses’ inevitably obscures any genuine effort to discover what really happened to the boys who died.

I’m not sure if we’ll ever know, but it is possible to look at the available information to see if there are any clues to what happened through the lens of ‘the terrain paradigm’.

The overall situation is summarised on the Wikipedia page Infected blood scandal in the United Kingdom,

“People with haemophilia were principally infected via the plasma-derived product known as factor VIII, a processed pharmaceutical product sourced from the United States and elsewhere. The creation of these products involved dangerous plasma donation pooling manufacturing processes that led to infected products. Large groups of paid donors were used, as many as 60,000 per batch, and included prisoners and drug addicts. It only required one infected donor to contaminate an entire batch, which would then infect all recipients.”

The Infected Blood Inquiry was initiated in 2017 by then UK Prime Minister Teresa May. I would add that the pupils of Treloar School and College were not the only recipients of treatments said to have been ‘contaminated’; many men as well as women and children are also said to have been affected by ‘infected blood products’.

The Inquiry resulted in a Report that is so huge it has been published in 7 volumes, each of which is substantial in length. All 7 volumes are available as downloadable PDFs from the Infected Blood Inquiry website.

I will admit that I haven’t read them all - they total over 1,000 pages - although I have searched 3 of them, namely Volumes 1,2 and 3, in my attempt to find something useful.

In the Summary of Volume 1 is the statement that,

“The scale of what happened is horrifying. The most accurate estimate is that more than 3,000 deaths are attributable to infected blood, blood products and tissue.”

In Volume 3 of the report is the explanation that,

“Blood transfusions are intended to benefit the recipient. But they are not like most medications, which are derived from chemicals. They are of human origin, and as a result vary just as humans do. So, just as the recipient may be given blood or a blood product which restores their circulation or provides them with a protein they are lacking, so too will they receive whatever may be harmful in the blood of the donor. This may be such as a virus, a parasite (such as in malaria), a microorganism (as the spirochete in syphilis), a prion (as in variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease), or a protein which may cause a dangerous reaction. The risk that the benefit may be outweighed by the harm of a transfusion is ever present.”

I would add that there is similarly no evidence that any parasite, microorganism, prion or protein has been proven to be the cause of any disease either.

What is clearly missing from the explanations offered by the establishment is any reference to other ‘contaminants’, such as toxic chemicals or the ‘drugs’ used by addicts, that are likely to have been harmful for the recipients of these products. Was any toxicological testing carried out?

I’ve searched Volumes 1, 2 and 3 for the term ‘toxic’ to see if this aspect has been discussed at all, however, the results of my search mainly show comments about the toxicity of the treatments people received for their ‘infections’ with hepatitis or HIV.

I have not, so far, seen any reference to investigations of potentially toxic substances in the original blood products and treatments for haemophilia. That does not mean there are no such references in the Reports; it merely means that I have yet to find them. If they are there, they appear to be difficult to locate. As I’ve indicated, these reports focus almost exclusively on ‘viruses’ the treatments are claimed to contain.

Volume 2 of the Report discusses the prophylactic therapy trials conducted at the school and refers to certain drugs that were used; these include Hemofil, Kryobulin and cryoprecipitate, all of which are acknowledged to be associated with ‘side effects’.

I would emphasise however, that ALL drugs are associated with ‘side effects’, which is a euphemism for an unexpected or unintended effect. But all effects are direct effects of the drugs. One of the reasons that the effects differ between people is because each of us is an individual; we are not all the same; our ‘terrains’ can be vastly different.

In line with the ‘terrain paradigm’, the body initiates a response to substances to which it is exposed and perceives as ‘toxic’, in the context of meaning ‘not of benefit’ to the body. In other words, the body will attempt to expel substances it perceives to be harmful through the appropriate process(es), which include the initiation of symptoms.

This raises the question of whether the symptoms deemed to be indicative of an ‘infection’ were actually the effects of the drugs?

If this idea seems far-fetched, I’d point out that the Report admits that ‘hepatitis’ may be due to ‘medications’.

I would add that inflammation is one of the body’s normal healing processes, it is generally not disease-causing, and only in rare cases does it have the potential to be harmful.

The presence of inflammation indicates the presence of an underlying ‘problem’ for which the body has mounted a healing response that brings repair materials and rebuilds what has been damaged.

It is claimed that haemophilia is ‘genetic’, as indicated by the Hemophilia News Today web page Hemophilia causes,

“Most cases of hemophilia are the result of mutations in a gene that provides instructions for making a specific clotting factor protein. As a consequence of these mutations, people with hemophilia either produce a faulty version of the clotting factor, too little of it, or none at all. In the majority of cases, these mutations are inherited and the disease is present from birth. These forms of the disease are sometimes referred to as congenital hemophilia.”

The problem with that explanation is that ‘genes’ do not control biology. So again, as with ‘viruses’, researchers are starting from the basis of the wrong theory in their quest to understand the condition.

However, belief in the genetic origin of the problem led to the development of new treatments using genetic engineering technology, as discussed on the web page Hemophilia: From Plasma to Recombinant Factors,

“The successful cloning of the factor VIII gene in 1984 was a major breakthrough, allowing production of recombinant human factor VIII (r factor VIII). Clinical trials in humans began three years later, and this was truly an exciting time, especially for families who had lost loved ones to AIDS. The boys and young men participating in the studies of r factor VIII were overheard saying, “This is so exciting, being on the cutting edge of science!” By 1992, two pharmaceutical companies had licensed r factor VIII products for use in hemophilia A. Cloning of factor IX was first reported in 1982, and a licensed r factor IX product (BeneFIX) became available for people with hemophilia B in 1997.”

Will we ever know the truth about what happened to those who were treated for haemophilia? I can’t say. But until all enquiries that seek to understand the condition begin by asking the right questions, no progress will be made in finding any answers.

The fundamental questions that need to be asked include, but are not limited to: What is/are the underlying cause(s) of haemophilia? Why are men more affected than women? What are the clotting factors that are said to be missing or at inadequate levels in the blood? Why are they missing or inadequate? Are they actually missing or inadequate? What do we know about healthy blood?

I have previously written about this topic back in May 2024 - see link below - when the report was first published, so why am I writing about it again? The main reason is because the establishment is relentless in perpetuating the unproven narrative about ‘dangerous viruses’, which keeps people in fear of the wrong ‘culprits’ and therefore in ignorance of the real factors that affect their health - and being in a state of perpetual fear is known to adversely affect health.

I would add that the burden of proof lies with those who make a positive statement. In other words, the establishment needs to provide evidence for their claims, in the absence of which it is perfectly legitimate to raise questions.

That’s what I’m doing and I encourage you all to do the same.

Dawn 🌹

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