This article was inspired by 2 recent ‘news stories’.

Their content refers to somewhat different aspects of ‘health’, yet each of these stories exemplify the fear-mongering propaganda about the causes of illness and demonstrate the need to continue exposing the lack of evidence behind the claims being made.

1) UK cases of mosquito-borne virus more than double

This is the headline of a 14th August BBC article that begins,

“There has been a significant increase in the number of UK cases of a mosquito-borne virus that can cause sudden fever and joint pain and is normally only found in Africa and southern Asia.”

It is claimed that there were 73 cases in the first six months of this year compared to only 27 over the same period of the previous year. This increase is indeed statistically significant, but in terms of the actual number of cases, this cannot be regarded as a worrying ‘outbreak’. But it is not even significant in terms of severity, as the article states,

“In most cases, people recover fully within a couple of weeks…”

Under the image of a mosquito, the article provides a caption that states,

“Chikungunya virus is spread by two species of mosquito, Aedes aegypti (above) and Aedes albopictus, neither of which are currently found in the UK.”

According to the medical system, this ‘mosquito-borne virus’ is not ‘contagious’, because it is only transmissible via mosquitoes, as the article readily admits,

“Chikungunya is spread by two types of mosquito, neither of which are present in the UK, so there is no risk on onward infection.”

This raises the question: If these mosquitoes are not found in the UK and there is no risk of ‘onward infection’, why is this an issue?

The fundamental point to make is that there is no evidence for the existence of any ‘virus’ that can cause any disease - as I have discussed in many of my previous articles.

So let’s have a look at what this particular piece of propaganda could really be about.

The April 2025 WHO fact sheet, Chikungunya, claims that,

“Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease caused by the chikungunya virus (CHIKV), an RNA virus in the alphavirus genus of the family Togaviridae. The name chikungunya derives from a word in the Kimakonde language of southern Tanzania, meaning “that which bends up” and describes the contorted posture of infected people with severe joint pain.”

The fact sheet also explains the process by which the ‘virus’ is claimed to be detected,

“Chikungunya virus may be detected directly in blood samples collected during the first week of illness using tests such as reverse transcriptase–polymerase chain reaction (RT–PCR).”

This is factually incorrect.

Even if ‘viruses’ did exist as described - which they don’t - they are not ‘detected directly in blood samples’ nor are they even ‘detected’ by a PCR test. They are only ever ‘viewed’ under an electron microscope (EM) after the sample has undergone a whole range of procedures, including multiple exposures to a variety of toxic chemicals.

The reason for the quote marks around the word viewed in the above sentence is because it is inappropriate to even claim that ‘viruses’ are viewed. What is actually observed is not ‘a virus’ in the context of the standard definition, for example, the NIH National Human Genome Research Institute states,

“A virus is an infectious microbe consisting of a segment of nucleic acid (either DNA or RNA) surrounded by a protein coat.”

A particle that matches this description has never actually been viewed. Nor has such a particle ever been proven to be ‘an infectious microbe’.

The ‘particle’ that is called ‘a virus’ is only ever seen as a blob on an EM image - as below. The use of arrows to point to a blob and refer to it as a specific type of ‘virus’ is disingenuous. These blobs are never removed from the specimen and studied in isolation to discover their actual characteristics or their unique genetic material. This means that these blobs have never been proven to be what they are claimed to be. Nor has their unique ‘genetic material’ ever been identified.

The implications of the perpetuation of this false narrative about ‘viruses’ are huge and permeate many aspects of our lives, which is why I continue to write about this topic.

An important point to note is that the definition of a ‘microbe’ includes reference to it as a ‘living thing’.

However, according to a mainstream textbook on the NIH website ‘viruses’ are not ‘alive’,

“Unlike bacteria, viruses have no cells of their own. This means that they're not, strictly speaking, living organisms.”

No wonder people are confused - or maybe confusion is the intended goal?

So this leaves the question of why ‘Chikungunya virus’ is a news item that the UK media needs to report, especially as it has been admitted that it poses no threat because the relevant carrier mosquitoes do not live in the UK.

One part of the answer can, I believe, be gleaned by this comment in the BBC article,

“But Dr Philip Veal, Consultant in Public Health at UKHSA, says it is a warning to travellers to make sure they take precautions against mosquito bites.”

What are these precautions? According to the article,

“Simple steps, such as using insect repellent, covering up your skin and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets can greatly reduce the risk.”

I have discussed the problems with insect repellants and insecticide-treated bed nets in an article I wrote 3 years ago that was Part 2 of a 3-part series of articles entitled Disease Madness - What is Happening? I reposted all 3 parts at the end of 2024.

The basic point is that these products are toxic by nature; their intended purpose is to kill mosquitoes.

Another part of the answer as to why this story has hit the headlines, can be found in the statement that,

“A chikungunya vaccine may also be considered for those travelling to higher-risk regions.”

And what a surprise - the UKHSA reports that not one but two chikungunya vaccines have recently been ‘approved for use’.

How convenient that there has suddenly been a recent increase in cases of ‘chikungunya virus’ soon after these vaccines received approval!!

I know many people may think this story is just about Big Pharma greed. Although I agree that is one part of the reason, in my opinion there is more to it.

I feel that this may indicate a move towards preventing people from travelling, or at least encouraging a sufficient increase in fear that people become more reluctant to travel.

But why would they wish us not to travel? Could it be to make people more amenable to accept the idea that we all need to live in 15-minute cities?

2) AI designs antibiotics for gonorrhoea and MRSA superbugs

This is the headline of an article, also published on 14th August, that begins,

“Artificial intelligence has invented two new potential antibiotics that could kill drug-resistant gonorrhoea and MRSA, researchers have revealed.”

This story is clearly intended to maintain belief in the unproven ‘germ theory’, only this time it’s demonising bacteria rather than viruses.

Unfortunately, this story also promotes belief in the idea that AI has the ability to assist in the field of ‘medical research’; a belief that has the potential to make matters far worse than they already are.

The reason for saying AI will not actually benefit medical research is because problems can only be resolved by addressing their root cause; solutions based on a false premise or theory will never succeed in resolving any problem.

I acknowledge that AI does have the ability to process data extremely quickly; however, it is being used in novel ways, as the article states,

“Now, the MIT team have gone one step further by using generative AI to design antibiotics in the first place for the sexually transmitted infection gonorrhoea and for potentially-deadly MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus).”

There is a problem with respect to the claim that MRSA is ‘potentially-deadly’. It is widely accepted that Staphylococcus can be found in many parts of the body, especially the skin, hair, nose and throat, and is commonly found in healthy people. This means that it cannot be fundamentally harmful, otherwise it would never be found in healthy people. So how can it be described as ‘potentially deadly’?

Fortunately, these new antibiotics are not likely to be foisted on us just yet,

“The two compounds still need years of refinement and clinical trials before they could be prescribed. But the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) team behind it say AI could start a "second golden age" in antibiotic discovery.”

The last thing we need is a ‘second golden age’ of antibiotics! Although I’d dispute the claim that there was ever a ‘first golden age’. Antibiotics are not beneficial for heath!

It is widely acknowledged that most bacteria are harmless, as stated by the NIH textbook referred to earlier,

“Most bacteria aren't dangerous for humans. Many of them even live on or in our body and help us to stay healthy.”

Although it is often suggested that antibiotics have specificity and have the ability to only ‘kill’ the specific form of bacterium claimed to be the cause of the ‘disease’, this is not actually the case. Many antibiotics are broad-spectrum, which means that they are effective against a whole range of bacteria. In other words, they don’t just affect their target species of bacteria that are claimed to be harmful.

The main point to emphasise here is that antibiotics are not the solution to so-called ‘bacterial infections’ because bacteria do not cause infections.

On the contrary, bacteria are found in diseased tissue because they assist the body in processing and removing the wastes that are the cause of the symptoms. Bacteria do not attack and ‘infect’ the body, because the body is their natural habitat.

In the place of another ‘golden age of antibiotics’, what we actually need is greater awareness of the true nature of bacteria; for people to appreciate that bacteria are not harmful, but that they actually perform important functions within the body.

If you’d like to know more about the problem with the idea that gonorrhoea is a sexually-transmitted disease caused by a bacterium, here’s my article on the topic,

If you’d like to know about the real nature and functions of bacteria, here’s my podcast conversation with Dr Marizelle Arce on the topic,

