Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betsy's avatar
Betsy
3d

I love that you call the shapes on the EM image "blobs." Descriptive and nicely counters the claim that they are "viruses" or anything else! They are just blobs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dawn Lester
ShieldMaiden's avatar
ShieldMaiden
3d

Sending love and gratitude to you, Dawn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dawn Lester
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dawn Lester
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture