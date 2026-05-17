Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Inverted Reality's avatar
Inverted Reality
8h

So stupid.. I live in Uganda and friends from Europe send me texts about the Ebola scare. So I check the Ugandan media, and what do you know; a tiny article on page 20. Nobody knows about it, nobody talks about it; most Ugandans see Ebola for what it is; a lot of noise but in the end, it is nothing.

A bit ironic because most fell hard for the Covid scam.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dawn Lester and others
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
7h

Years ago some Americans were sick with ebola and taken to New York for treatment. Most of them got better before any treatment began. If ebola was such a deadly virus, how was this possible? It's because it was caused by toxic conditions in Africa.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dawn Lester · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture