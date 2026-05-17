I decided not to write about the so-called ‘Hantavirus’ outbreak earlier this month, especially when I saw that many people were already posting comments on social media showing how ridiculous it all was.

The main reason for my decision is because what I wanted to say could be incorporated into one single, simple statement:

There’s no evidence that any particle called a ‘virus’ has been shown to exist as described or cause disease as claimed.

The topic has been covered really well and in great detail by Mike Stone, Amandha Vollmer, and Christine Massey, all of whom exposed it from the same perspective that I would have taken - see links to their articles at the foot of this article if you want to dive deeper into the topic.

So why am I writing now when the statement I made above holds true for Ebola, the topic of this article?

Good question!

My inspiration was the BBC article dated 17th May - the date of writing - the headline of which claims WHO declares Ebola outbreak in DR Congo a global health emergency. The article begins with the statement that,

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a public health emergency of international concern.”

It was the reference to a ‘global health emergency’ and the fact that I’d previously researched Ebola for earlier Substack articles - you can use the search tool to find them - as well as for WRMYI (What Really Makes You Ill?) that prompted me into action.

According to the BBC article, there have been 80 deaths and ‘around 246 suspected cases’. It continues with the statement that this situation,

“…does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency.”

Are they perhaps hinting that Ebola ‘may’ at some later stage meet the ‘pandemic’ criteria?

So what are those criteria?

According to the WHO,

“A pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease.”

Clearly, the situation in DRC (Democratic republic of Congo) is not ‘worldwide’, so why are they even referring to it in terms of not being a ‘pandemic’?

Is it possible that the word ‘pandemic’ is being programmed into the public psyche so it will become commonplace for us to think of ‘disease outbreaks’ and automatically associate them with ‘pandemics’?

When I started writing this article this morning (17th May), the situation in DRC had yet to be reported on the WHO Disease Outbreak News website. I’ve just looked again and this web page has now been updated to include an entry - dated 16th May - about Ebola disease.

I initially found the Ebola information on the WHN (World Health Network) website,

What exactly is the WHN?

According to the page entitled Mission on the WHN website,

“We are a global community dedicated to protecting health, minimizing harm, and building a safer, healthier world for all. By delivering science-based solutions and fostering collaboration, we empower individuals and communities to address current and emerging health challenges with compassion.”

The WHN does not seem to be a related agency of the WHO but the reference to it being a ‘global’ community that delivers ‘science-based solutions’ shows that it is very much a part of the establishment and that it promotes the mainstream narratives. The use of the term ‘global’ suggests they’re following the ‘Global Goals’ - also known as the 2030 Agenda.

Interestingly, although not surprisingly, their obvious commitment to the mainstream narrative is confirmed by the inclusion of certain images on that web page, one of which shows a young man wearing a mask. Another image shows a hand beneath a pump dispenser that I presume is delivering ‘hand sanitiser’. Their commitment to the agenda is further displayed on the web page about School Safety on which there are images of school children wearing masks. One has to wonder at the reason for these images when, even in their own terms, the pandemic ended some time ago, so there’s no reason for masks to be worn - although there were never any genuine reasons for masks to be worn.

But I digress.

Back to Ebola - the main topic of this article.

The Public Health Alert regarding Ebola - per the screenshot above - refers to 8 of the 13 samples having tested positive. Although the type of test used is not stated, it’s reasonable to presume that it was a PCR test, which, as so many of us have discussed over the past 6 years and counting, is not a diagnostic test. It is solely an amplification tool.

So why is that relevant? Because it means that the test results are meaningless, especially in view of the fact that - and I make no apology for repeating myself - there is no evidence that any particle referred to as a ‘virus’ exists as described or causes disease as claimed.

Remember that a ‘virus’ is described as ‘an obligate intracellular parasite’ that is comprised of genetic material, whether DNA or RNA, in a protein coating.

A particle matching that description has never been ‘found’ in the body of a person suffering from any allegedly ‘infectious disease’. These particles are only ever ‘viewed’ under an electron microscope after undergoing a variety of processes. No living particle can survive those processes, so they are never observed performing any of the activities they are claimed to perform.

Furthermore, this is not the first time that Ebola has been rolled out as a scare tactic.

The latest WHO Ebola disease fact sheet is dated April 2025. It’s interesting that they have not yet updated it in view of this recent ‘outbreak’ that has been classified as ‘a public health emergency of international concern’. The fact sheet claims that there are 3 ‘different viruses’ that can cause ‘large Ebola outbreaks’, the third of which, Bundibugyo virus, is the one claimed to be the cause of the current ‘outbreak’. It also claims that,

“The average Ebola disease case fatality rate is around 50%.”

It would seem that something serious is happening in DRC, but, whatever it is, it has nothing to do with any ‘virus’.

The first occurrence of ‘Ebola’ was in 1976. However, there was also an ‘outbreak’ in DRC in 2018, as discussed in WRMYI,

“In early 2018, an outbreak of Ebola was reported to have occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). One of the efforts by the WHO and others to contain this ‘outbreak’ involved the administration of a newly developed vaccine…”

How useful that a vaccine had just been developed!

Although no toxicological tests were reported as having been conducted, so we have no clear ideas about what could have caused the health issues and deaths suffered in that outbreak, there were some clues, as also discussed in WRMYI,

“The Democratic Republic of Congo is known to be a country that has significant quantities of valuable minerals, not least of which are cobalt, copper, diamond, tantalum, tin and gold. It is widely reported that many international mining companies operate in the DRC including in North Kivu, the region in which the August 2018 ‘outbreak’ occurred.”

The point to emphasise is that mining is a particularly hazardous occupation.

So what could be behind this current outbreak?

A simple search using the phrase ‘mining in Ituri Province’ returned information that included a web page dated October 2023 Mapping of artisanal mining sites in western Mambasa, Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo,

This is clearly not the same time period, so I decided to try ChatGPT to see if I could find some up-to-date information. This is the response I received,

“The areas around Mongbwalu and Rwampara are among the most historically important and conflict-affected gold-mining zones in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Most of what is known centers on gold extraction, armed-group financing, ethnic violence, and the long decline from industrial mining to largely artisanal and semi-industrial operations.”

I’m not suggesting that this is THE answer, but it matches information I had obtained through earlier research. It certainly seems that the area, which is known to be rich in gold, as well as other valuable resources, is still a centre of artisanal gold-mining. So how does this relate to an outbreak of disease labelled ‘Ebola’?

Artisanal gold-mining, or any gold mining for that matter, is a source of exposure to a number of toxic materials, such as mercury for example.

The hazards of these ASGM (artisanal and small-scale gold mining) operations are even acknowledged by the WHO, as in their document Artisanal and small-scale gold mining and health, which states,

“Miners are susceptible to inhaling, absorbing and ingesting chemicals throughout the mining process. The most common chemical exposures in ASGM are to: mercury used to amalgamate the gold; cyanide used to extract gold, for example from tailings; and other chemicals contained in dust and gases.”

As well as being hazardous because of the toxic substances to which miners can be exposed, the high value of the resources makes the region highly volatile as various factions seek to access and control those resources. A situation of that nature is reported to have occurred earlier this year, as indicated by a March 2026 article entitled Deadly raid on mining site in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo deepens security and humanitarian crisis that states,

“Humanitarian agencies warn meanwhile that the violence is worsening an already severe crisis for civilians in Ituri province.”

These kinds of situations allow for ‘humanitarian agencies’ to claim the ‘right’ to intervene to help the people in the region who are affected by these crises. I’m not denying these people face horrendous experiences. The problem is that these situations also allow ‘vested interests’ to be part of those interventions, especially under the guise of ‘protecting people from an infectious disease outbreak’, which enable the implementation of various ‘treatment’ measures and the introduction or expansion of vaccination programmes, as two obvious examples.

Perpetuation of the ‘germ theory’ clearly provides a fantastic excuse for various agencies to become involved, such as the officers of the CDC’s EIS (Epidemic Intelligence Service), who are also referred to as ‘disease detectives’. Although there’s no evidence at the moment that EIS officers are involved in the current ‘outbreak’, they certainly were involved in the the region during the 2018 ‘outbreak’, as shown by the CDC’s own article, Ebola Outbreak Becomes a “class” Act For EIS Officers,

Claiming the existence of dangerous ‘disease outbreaks’ is certainly one way in which belief in the unproven ‘germ theory’ is propagated and perpetuated throughout the world.

We may never actually ‘know’ what is happening in the DRC with respect to the causes of this ‘Ebola outbreak’ - and maybe I’m completely off the mark with the information I’ve shared above - but it’s clear that there will be reasons for people in the region to have become ill and even died, sadly.

As more people are beginning to recognise, these reasons have nothing whatsoever to do with any so-called ‘virus’.

The reasons will more likely be related to the ‘terrain’; whether the external terrain due to toxic exposures, such as from mining; the internal terrain due to poor nutrition as the result of mining replacing food production, or the ‘mental terrain’ due to the stress of living in areas of long-term conflict.

Dawn 🌹

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