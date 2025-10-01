First of all, I’d like to say thank you for your patience with respect to the absence of posts over the past few weeks. In addition to co-organising and speaking at the amazing event that was Illuminate & Elevate, I was in Spain for a week at a gathering of like-minded men and women; it was definitely not a typical Spanish beach holiday!

And now on with the article!

There have been lots of claims over the past few years about ‘nanotech’ in vaccines, especially the Covid-19 jab. Understandably, this has created a great deal of concern - which is putting it mildly - but have these claims ever been verified? Is there anything to support them? Have they ever been proven to be true?

One of the points to highlight is that there seems to be some confusion between nanoparticles, which certainly do exist, and nanotech, which is something entirely different. I suspect the confusion is intentional.

In addition, there are claims about the existence and abilities of self-assembling nanorobots, also called nanobots. These too are rather different and serve to create yet more confusion.

A typical example of such claims can be seen in a relatively recent article, dated September 2024, entitled Scientists create army of tiny robots that can be injected into the human body.

I would refer you to the use in that article of qualifying language such as the subtitle for example, that states,

“Researchers said the study showed nanobots had the potential to transport drugs to precise locations.”

The ‘potential’ to do something is not exactly proof that the ‘something’ can actually be done.

Most people tend to just read headlines and, in the example of the above article, make the (intended) assumption that ‘scientists’ have actually created nano-robots, but if we read the article, we discover what actually happened,

“They injected several hundred billion of the bots, each about a twentieth of the size of a red blood cell, into an artery, and then remotely guided them to the site of the aneurysm using magnets and medical imaging.”

In other words, the ‘bots’ needed to be guided, which means that their actions were not self-directed; so is it accurate to describe them as ‘robots’? I’d say not.

One of the commenters on that article made the simple statement, ‘So, not robots’. The response to this is worth citing in full,

“You are correct, while this is an interesting development, this is not a mechanical, (semi-)autonomous device. Now, it is indeed tiny, but it has no locomotion of its own, and it’s sole function is to melt to release medication. Maybe “guided intravenous nano-pill” would be a better name.”

To make myself perfectly clear, I am not denying the existence of nanoparticles or that they are being tested and even used in certain ways. But we need to be clear about what they can actually do and what they cannot do.

In my research, I found a 10 year old article, dated September 2015, entitled Nanoparticle biointerfacing by platelet membrane cloaking. What is particularly interesting about this article is that it highlights one of the problems with injecting ‘foreign materials’ into the body,

“Development of functional nanoparticles can be encumbered by unanticipated material properties and biological events, which can affect nanoparticle effectiveness in complex, physiologically relevant systems.”

The article continues,

“Despite the advances in bottom-up nanoengineering and surface chemistry, reductionist functionalization approaches remain inadequate in replicating the complex interfaces present in nature and cannot avoid exposure of foreign materials.”

This raises a key point, which is that the body is not some inert machine; a view that we are often encouraged to believe. On the contrary, the body is a self-regulating organism that constantly seeks to restore homeostasis and health, so it naturally makes every effort to reject and eliminate ‘foreign materials’; which explains why the study reported in the article involved,

“…the preparation of polymeric nanoparticles enclosed in the plasma membrane of human platelets,”

In other words, the ‘bots’ had to be covered in a material that they believed the body would recognise in order to ‘trick’ it into not rejecting the materials they were introducing.

My research for this article led me to a lot more information about ‘nano-technology’ and ‘self-replicating machines’ that indicates their ‘creation’ began many decades ago, back in the mid-20th century. I will take a deeper dive into this topic and write more about it, if appropriate.

However, just to make it clear that this has not yet been achieved, here’s a screenshot from a July 2025 article entitled The Future of Drug Delivery: Nanoparticles and Targeted Therapies Explained.

A key point I’d like to emphasise is that we need to apply discernment when we see ‘scary’ headlines. A useful strategy would be to step back from it, so we don’t fall into an emotional reaction, and simply ask some basic and important questions; such as whether the story can be verified, or even has any basis in ‘truth’. It is vital that we retain the ability to think critically.

In order to gain a clearer perspective on the issue of whether it is possible to create injectable ‘nanotech’ that can hijack our bodies - an idea about which I am currently rather sceptical - I highly recommend watching this important conversation. ⬇️

Dawn 🌹

Buy me a coffee or a book

USEFUL RESOURCES + LINKS

(NB Use code dawn18 to receive a reduction on your activation fee.)