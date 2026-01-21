I’m excited to announce that the audio version of my podcast is now part of The Forbidden Knowledge Network, hosted by Chris Mathieu.

As a result of this move, Dawn of Discernment audio podcast episodes are now available through that network, including all 24 episodes from 2025, so you won’t miss out if you’re a new subscriber to my Substack.

If you prefer listening to audio, please subscribe to my podcast on one of these platforms:

Spreaker:

https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/dawn-of-discernment--6850395

Spotify:

There’s currently a technical hitch with Apple podcasts, but I’ll share the link as soon as that has been sorted.

The video versions of all podcasts are also available on my Odysee channel:

https://odysee.com/@Dawn-Lester:3

Dawn 🌹

Thank you for your support 🙏

Buy me a coffee or a book

Useful Resources

If you are looking for ways to start or continue your journey of taking responsibility for your own health, below are some useful resources:

Undo Meditation

“Matthew’s approach is ideal for those ready for genuine transformation who have grown weary of conventional therapies or quick-fix solutions. If you’re eager to develop a deeper understanding of yourself and implement lasting change in both your personal and professional life, Matthew is your next step.”

Website link

N.B. Use code DAWNL1 for one free month when you purchase an annual subscription.

The Way Forward

“Within our private community, we provide a platform to connect with nearby natural health practitioners and like-minded members, join monthly virtual events, and receive deeper education on a journey towards health, freedom, and coherence.”

Link for details & to join the TWF community

New Biology Clinic

“At New Biology Clinic, we prioritize your individual well-being with personalized holistic care rooted in the proven natural healing principles of the New Biology.”

Website link

Use code dawn18 for a discount on your activation fee

Alfa Vedic

“Formulated by a physician with over four decades of clinical expertise, Alfa Vedic combines modern research and spagyric alchemy to activate energy, strengthen resilience, and elevate your health.”

Website Link