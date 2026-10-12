The Vital and Awake 2.0 virtual summit is nearly here.

It takes place this weekend, 17th and 18th October 2026.

It’s a virtual gathering for people who sense that real change starts from the inside. Your body, your mind, your freedom.

My presentation, on Saturday 17th, is titled Exploring the Power of Your Mind.

Speakers will be available to answer your questions at set times during both days, so make sure you have pen and paper ready while you’re watching the talks!

Use my discount code - dawn - when you register. You’ll save 10% while supporting me, too. It’s a win win!

Looking forward to seeing you there.

Dawn 🌹

Here’s a taster of what this event is about,