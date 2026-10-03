This is to invite you to the next Non-Conformist Series: Vital and Awake 2.0. October 17-18 2026.

Two days of speakers, including me, sharing information that could redirect your future, in a good way! A virtual gathering for people sensing that real change starts from the inside. Your body, your mind, your freedom.

I’ll be there talking about Exploring the Power of the Mind.

Also, at the end of each day, the speakers will be available for you to ask us questions that came up for you during our talks. We will answer you directly. No corporate BS. No safe answers.

Do join us if you care about your health, freedom, and future, and if this resonates with you.

Use my discount code - dawn - when you register . You’ll save 10% while supporting me, too. It’s a win win!

Looking forward to seeing you there - virtually.

Dawn 🌹

Here’s a taster of what this event is about,