Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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ShieldMaiden's avatar
ShieldMaiden
3d

Dear Dawn, thank you! I am so bloody sick of the ‘parts’ and ‘chemistry’ approach to our human existence. We are not a collection of bits and pieces. The psyche, the body, and the spirit/soul — all are the terrain of ourSelves, indivisible. There are many stars in the constellations by which I navigate my own terrain and, among them, you continue shining for me.

P.S. I am currently listening to Alex Michael’s “True Solfeggio 3”. Thank you for, that, too. If I hadn’t tuned into your interview with him I am doubtful that I would have happened across his volumes.

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2 replies by Dawn Lester and others
Gram's avatar
Gram
2d

Pathologising Anxiety, and almost everything else is happening in the US also. The local school district has a sponsor, Baylor Health, a huge medical corporation. Of course, they have ads and banners at every event, on every district web page and newsletter. It is disgusting. The US Dept of Education promotes programs for students of every age to 'report' their peers if they say they are sad about something. omg! All students in public education are sad, anxious, bored, distressed, frustrated, confused, angry, stifled, restless. . . Kindergarten age children get 27 minutes of outdoor time, 7.25 hours of indoor time. Jr and Sr High School age children are not required to have any physical education. Insane! Human BEINGS need sunshine, fresh air, movement to function!

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