Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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Rob's avatar
Rob
2d

The claim the study does not make is that the RSV shot reduces the overall risk of hospitalizations. Overall health outcomes is all that matters. The same kid who was injected is more likely to get hospitalized due to the toxins from the shot. They just won’t call it RSV.

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Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
2d

I've observed increase in preterm births by women who have taken this shot while pregnant...maybe it's just coincidental but I don't recommend women who are pregnant taking ANY injections.

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