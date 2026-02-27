The BBC website continues to be a source of inspiration for me - but not because it’s sharing ‘truth’ to be truly inspired by. Instead, it continues to promote the ‘party line’ with respect to health. And even more so with respect to the promotion of information based on theories that have never been proven, which, thinking about it, is probably the vast majority of them!

I’m not suggesting that those who write the articles are deliberately aiming to mislead. What I am saying is that they are not journalists who actively research all aspects of the topics about which they write. They can’t be, because if they did conduct genuine investigations, they would have discovered what I’ve discovered in my own research, which is that the mainstream medical system does not understand the human body, the consequence of which is that it is not focused on actually helping people restore their health. On the contrary, for the most part, it’s basically a disease management system, as more and more people are beginning to discover.

I must emphasise that I am not denying the vitally important role of the medical system in accident and emergency situations, that is not what I’m referring to here.

I do wonder though, whether the way the mainstream media outlets are currently pushing these ideas and agendas is indicative of desperation because they realise that they are losing credibility in the public eye.

Or is that just my eternal optimism showing itself?

And before I’m accused of being too ‘love and light’, I am well aware of what’s going on in the world, my feet are planted firmly on the ground.

I’ve been looking at a number of the articles on health topics that the BBC has posted recently with the view of writing a single article that covers them all to show the extent of the commonality between the different ideas and theories they propose and claim to have been proven. But I decided against that as it would be a huge article and I’ll therefore tackle the topics individually.

The article I’ve chosen to discuss first is dated 19th February and titled Single vaccine could protect against all coughs, colds and flus, researchers say; it begins,

“A single nasal spray vaccine could protect against all coughs, colds and flus, as well as bacterial lung infections, and may even ease allergies, say US researchers.”

That’s a bold claim, so let’s see what’s behind it.

The standard approach to the creation of vaccines is based on the theory that each vaccine will utilise the ‘pathogen’ said to cause the disease they are aiming to protect people against, so that it will ‘train’ the immune system to recognise and fight that ‘pathogen’ when the body encounters it.

The ‘new approach’, by comparison, is based on a different idea, which is that the vaccine does not ‘train the immune system’ as such, but,

“Instead it mimics the way immune cells communicate with each other.”

The article describes the alleged mechanism of action of the vaccine,

“It is given as a nasal spray and leaves white blood cells in our lungs – called macrophages – on “amber alert” and ready to jump into action no matter what infection tries to get in.”

It is crystal clear that this new approach is still based on the idea that the body possesses an ‘immune system’, the purpose of which is to fight invading pathogens.

And this is the reason I keep writing about this topic because, whilst the ‘germ theory’ holds sway, vaccines will continue to be regarded as valid in some way, even if the mechanism of action is claimed to be different.

The article also states that,

“The researchers showed this heightened state of readiness led to a 100-to-1,000-fold reduction in viruses getting through the lungs and into the body.”

I’d like to see their evidence for the ‘reduction in viruses getting through the lungs’!

The article continues,

“And for those that did sneak through, the rest of the immune system was “poised, ready to fend off these in warp speed time” said Prof Bali Pulendran, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Stanford.”

The problem with this is that ‘viruses’ are not ‘alive’, so how can they ‘sneak through’ anything?

It’s important to note that this was not a human study. The actual research article, published in Science, is called Mucosal vaccination in mice provides protection from diverse respiratory threats

It’s only possible to access to the Abstract of that article, which you can read in full below.

“Traditional vaccines target specific pathogens, limiting their scope against diverse respiratory threats. We describe an intranasal liposomal formulation combining toll-like receptor (TLR) 4 and 7/8 ligands with a model antigen, ovalbumin, that provided broad, durable protection in mice for at least 3 months against infection with SARS-CoV-2 and Staphylococcus aureus. In addition, the vaccine protected mice from other viruses (SARS-CoV-2, SARS, SCH014 coronavirus), bacteria (Acinetobacter baumannii), and allergens. Protection was mediated by persistent ovalbumin-specific CD4+ and CD8+ memory T cells that imprinted alveolar macrophages (AMs), enhancing antigen presentation and antiviral immunity. Following infection, vaccinated mice mounted rapid pathogen-specific T cell and antibody responses and formed ectopic lymphoid structures in the lung. These results reveal a class of “universal vaccines” against diverse respiratory threats.”

I’m not denying that vaccines elicit responses by the body. But those responses have not been proven to be related to an invasion by any ‘pathogenic agent’ nor have they been proven to be ‘protective’. On the contrary, those responses, despite being referred to as ‘side effects’, have been repeatedly shown to have the ability to be severe and even devastating. Responses of that nature would be more correctly referred to as ‘vaccine injury’.

Interestingly, the BBC article includes an admission that what happens to mice is not necessarily the same as what would/could happen to humans,

“It is not known whether the same effect can be achieved in people or how long the immune system would stay in amber alert. There are differences in the immune systems between mice and humans, including our immunity being shaped by decades of infections.”

Despite the differences, the same basic theory is at play, which is that ‘pathogens’ invade the body to cause disease, that our immune system can protect us from such invasions, and that vaccines can boost that system.

The recognition that humans and mice do not have the same ‘systems’ has prompted the researchers to move into the next phase of their investigation and test this with human subjects,

“So the researchers are planning trials where one person is vaccinated and then deliberately infected to see how their body copes.”

There are so many problems with this. It also raises many questions, such as: What will they use to ‘infect’ the person in their trial because they do not have any ‘virus’.

In addition to all the problems with the ‘germ theory’ is the fact that we are not all the same. We do not all respond in the same way. Our terrains - both internal and external - are different. Each one of us is unique.

The body does respond to various stressors, whether toxic chemicals, non-native EMFs, nutritionally-deficient foods or non-physical factors, such as suppressed fears, emotions, trauma etc. As unique individuals, each of us is exposed to different combinations of stressors, which is why we do not react/respond in the same way to harmful substances and influences, which include pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

Furthermore, the claim that the immune system responses are due to an ‘infection’ with a ‘virus’ requires evidence of the existence of such entities as ‘viruses’ in the form as described - i.e. an obligate intracellular parasite comprised of genetic material within a protein coating. But no entity fulfilling that description has ever been proven to exist.

One point to emphasise is that we don’t want to be ‘protected’ against the symptoms associated with ‘colds and flus’ because they are our body’s own healing processes; so why would we want to stop the body from looking after itself?

The burden of proof lies with those who propose a theory. This means that it is those who make the claim that viruses exist as described who need to provide proof of their claim. That proof has yet to be provided. No ‘virus’ has been isolated in the true sense of the word so that its features and characteristics can be studied, which includes its ability to cause disease. No ‘virus’ has been proven to cause any disease.

If anyone is unfamiliar with the process claimed to show ‘isolation’ of a virus, here’s a short overview.

The first step involves taking a sample from someone with symptoms indicative of a disease claimed to be caused by a specific ‘virus’. It’s important to emphasise that no effort is made at this stage to investigate the presence - or otherwise - of any ‘virus’ within the sample. In other words, the sample is merely assumed to contain a virus; an assumption that is never actually verified before the next step of the process occurs.

The next step involves filtering the sample to remove any bacteria on the basis that bacteria would ‘contaminate’ the sample. This filtered sample is then introduced into a cell culture medium, the components of which may vary. However, they often include Vero cells, which are referred to as a lineage of cells that originate from kidney cells extracted from an African green monkey in 1962.

The next step involves the addition of antibiotics, usually streptomycin and gentamicin, and an antimycotic, usually amphotericin B. These substances are used on the basis that they will prevent ‘contamination’ by bacteria and fungi. Trypsin, an enzyme, may also be added at this stage. Another ingredient added to the cell culture is Dulbecco’s modified Eagle medium (DMEM), which is comprised of ‘a mixture of amino acids, vitamins, glucose, salts, and phenol red’ and said to provide nutrients for the cell. A further ingredient is foetal bovine serum (FBS), which is also used as a nutrient for the cell.

This cell culture ‘goop’ (my word) is then left for a number of days, which can vary according to the type of ‘virus’ they think they are isolating, after which the nutrient levels are reduced. This is again left for a number of days, after which the culture is observed. At this stage, the cells usually display what is called the ‘cytopathic effect’, which is another name for cell death. In other words, the cells died. Yet this ‘cytopathic effect’ is claimed to demonstrate ‘proof’ that the original sample contained a virus.

This is a ridiculous conclusion.

But more importantly, it has been proven to be a fatally flawed conclusion because the same cytopathic effect can be - and has been - shown to occur without the introduction of a sample taken from an ill person at the very first stage of the process.

The proof that CPE can occur in the absence of a sample alleged to contain any ‘virus’ was obtained through experiments conducted by Dr Stefan Lanka, as described in the video below,

https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/cpe-english:f

It is clear that the standard procedure used throughout virology does not demonstrate isolation in the true sense of the word.

With this in mind, let’s go back to the main topic - the ‘new vaccine’.

Fortunately caution is being urged, as the BBC article indicates,

“Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, said the work was undeniably “exciting” but cautioned “we have to ensure that keeping the body on ‘high alert’ doesn’t lead to friendly fire, where a hyper-ready immune system accidentally triggers unwelcome side effects”.

All vaccines produce effects - these are not ‘side effects’.

The intended function of the vaccine is to produce an effect, which is claimed to represent the boosting of the immune system, but this is not the case. It is the body’s own self-regulating processes that are being activated to protect itself from the onslaught of the toxic vaccine ingredients.

This all leaves me wondering why they have initiated this ‘new approach’ to vaccines? What is its purpose?

Could this statement from the BBC article provide us with a clue to what’s on the horizon?

“In the first stages of a pandemic, like early 2020 with Covid, a universal vaccine could buy time and save lives while a specialist vaccine was being developed.”

Is it possible that the aim is to keep the public in a heightened state of alarm about the possibility of another ‘pandemic’, which has been a feature of some of the media propaganda stories in recent times, as I have mentioned in previous articles.

It’s obvious that the establishment has no intention of relinquishing its pet theories about ‘germs’ and vaccines - otherwise that might bring about the collapse of their business model!!

However, that does not mean we are helpless. We do have the power of choice, each one of us is fully responsible for our own thoughts, beliefs, ideas, decisions and actions. In order to make informed decisions and take appropriate action, we need access to all the available information - or at least as much of it as it is possible to access.

And that is my aim of my articles.

Dawn 🌹

