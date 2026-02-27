Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gram's avatar
Gram
2d

Snort the vax, you'll never be sick again, because you'll be dead. ~sigh

Reply
Share
Kathleen Beck's avatar
Kathleen Beck
2d

Thank you Dawn. Sounds like a new marketing strategy. Could vaxx up take be in decline?

They repeat the old fake story and add on the heightened immunity within one jab. I find the idea of our bodies being on constant heightened immunity worrying. Could this lead to more problems with autoimmune illnesses?

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dawn Lester · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture