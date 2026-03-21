Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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Good, True & Beautiful's avatar
Good, True & Beautiful
3d

I tried to quit smoking by vaping and ended up having a terrible reaction, bad cough and my throat swelling. I am not young and I do not believe in contagion or germ theory. This psy-op in all it's forms is relentless and the lying media and news casters are the problem.

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Kathleen Beck's avatar
Kathleen Beck
4d

Thank you for your thoughts. The confusing reports and contradictions seem to echo 2020.

Dr Christopher Exley spoke out on one of his S/Ss about the danger of vapes. This was concerning a metal plate made of aluminium inside the device which heated up.

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