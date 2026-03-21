People are sharing various ideas and viewpoints on social media about the ‘meningitis outbreak’, some of which I didn’t cover in my original article and some that I only briefly covered, but feel I need to address them more fully; hence this follow-up article.

MMR Vaccine

One reference I’ve seen shared is a 1993 article in The Lancet entitled Risk of aseptic meningitis after measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine in UK children.

Whilst I’m not at all denying the existence of an association in some children between the MMR vaccine and a subsequent illness diagnosed as ‘meningitis’, this would only be relevant for children who had just received the vaccine, which is usually administered at about the age of 1.

The MMR vaccine cannot therefore be a relevant contributory factor for the situation in Kent, which is only affecting teenagers and University students. Unless, of course, any of them had just received the MMR vaccine. But that would not explain all the other cases.

Club Chemistry

Over the past few days there have been a number of media reports about the use of vapes. In the mainstream media, the issue is reported with respect to the ‘sharing’ of vapes in the club, which is clearly based on the idea that meningitis is caused by a ‘germ’ of some description that can be spread to other people. But, at the risk of repeating myself, this idea has never been proven to be true.

If vapes are a causal or contributory factor for this outbreak of illness, which has not been investigated as far as I’m aware, the problem is not because those who are ill, or have sadly died, shared vapes and therefore spread ‘germs’ to others.

One of the concerns that has been raised in the past is the availability of ‘illegal vapes’ on the market. These products are said to be ‘unsafe’. However, according to a January 2023 BBC article, Illegal vapes are biggest threat on High Street, say Trading Standards

“Vapes or e-cigarettes are far safer than normal cigarettes because they do not contain harmful tobacco, or produce dangerous tar or carbon monoxide from tobacco smoke.”

It’s interesting to note the article states they are ‘safer’ than normal cigarettes, but the more appropriate question to ask is: Are they actually safe?

It would seem that this has not been proven to be the case. A May 2024 article in Nature, entitled Forecasting vaping health risks through neural network model prediction of flavour pyrolysis reactions, refers to the chemicals used to make these products and states,

“The aerosols produced by e-cigarette vaping contain immensely complex uncharacterized mixtures of pyrolysis products, the health implications of which are, as yet, mostly unidentified.”

Is it possible that the symptoms diagnosed under the label ‘meningitis’ could be due to vape ingredients?

Another question to ask is: Were any other types of ‘drug’ available in Club Chemistry?

It’s inappropriate to speculate because I don’t have any information about what ‘vapes’ or ‘drugs’ might have been available at the Club or, if they were, whether the owner knew about them. I’m simply raising questions that I feel need to be asked. I also wonder if there are any real journalists around who would be prepared to conduct a genuine investigation to find the answer(s) to the question of what made these teenagers ill, because bacteria certainly aren’t the answer.

Exercise Pegasus

This is another aspect that many people are discussing, so it’s important to cover this too.

The UK government website contains a page entitled Pandemic Preparedness: Exercise PEGASUS, that explains,

“Exercise Pegasus was based on a novel enterovirus originating from a fictional island. Enteroviruses are a group of viruses that usually cause mild illnesses but can lead to serious conditions such as meningitis or acute flaccid paralysis.”

The key point to note is that the alleged ‘pathogen’ on which the exercise was based is an ‘enterovirus’, not a bacterium, even though meningitis is said to be one of the conditions that particular ‘virus’ is alleged to cause.

This leads me to wonder why they swapped the ‘viral’ cause for a bacterial one in the recent ‘outbreak’ story.

Did they think they could scare more people with a bacterial form of meningitis? Or did they think people wouldn’t associate it with Exercise Pegasus because it was a different ‘germ’?

It’s important to note the final paragraph of that web page, which states,

“Although live participation in Exercise Pegasus has now concluded, critical work continues. A fourth phase—recovery—is planned to be exercised in 2026. Findings will be published as part of the Government’s commitment to transparency.”

Let’s stay alert for that fourth phase of ‘recovery’, whatever that means.

COVID Vaccination

Another useful article being shared on social media is Meningitis after COVID-19 vaccination, a systematic review of case reports and case series

The Conclusion of this article states,

“Overall, our study suggested that meningitis is a critical but not devastating complication of COVID-19 vaccination. Almost all patients responded well to common agents for managing vaccine-induced meningitis. It is recommended to monitor patients with a history of chickenpox after COVID-19 vaccination for the development of meningitis.”

As the title states, this paper is a ‘review’, not a study, which means they analysed the results of a number of studies. The main point to raise is that there was no mention of bacterial meningitis, other than a brief reference to meningitis as also being caused by some bacteria.

As far as I’m aware, we have not been given any information as to whether or not any of the people affected had recently had a Covid jab, although that cannot be ruled out of being a contributory factor.

Meningitis vaccine rollout

It has not been surprising to see that a meningitis vaccine has been rolled out, as shown by a 20th March BBC article Thousands get meningitis vaccine as experts wait to see outbreak peak

“More than 4,500 young people have been vaccinated and over 10,000 treated with antibiotics in a huge drive to tackle a deadly meningitis outbreak in Kent, as health officials say it is too early to say if it has reached its peak.”

Although this clearly benefits Big Pharma and especially the vaccine industry, I don’t think increased profits is the key driver of all of this.

Nevertheless, the vaccine is now being ‘offered’ to people outside of the original group who had attended the Club between 5th and 7th March.

“Four clinics will be open on Saturday, with two in Canterbury, one in Faversham and one in Ashford. With high demand continuing, people are being asked to bring water.”

What I found particularly interesting in this article is that it reports having spoken to one student who was ill after attending Club Chemistry and states,

“Annabelle said she was only at the nightclub for less than an hour, had one drink and did not share vapes.”

That would certainly seem to cast some doubt over the ‘shared vapes’ theory. However, Annabelle is also reported to have said she was outside the club for most of the time, which suggests she was not in contact with many other people. So how does that fit with the ‘transmission of bacteria’ theory?

More questions

Some questions are raised in a 21st March BBC article Five questions that still need answering about the meningitis outbreak

The first question is: When will this be over?

It depends what they mean by ‘over’.

However, I don’t think this is a particularly relevant question. As far as I’m concerned, it will be ‘over’ when people stop believing in ‘germs’.

The second question is: Will it spread beyond Kent?

The gatherings at the club between 5th and 7th March are described as a ‘super-spreader event’ - to make it sound scary. The fact that some students left University soon after the ‘outbreak’ is claimed to be of concern because they are a potential source of ‘contagion’ to others through close contact. As a result of this, the article states,

“A huge tracing effort is underway and 10,000 potential close contacts have been identified.”

So the results of this ‘tracing effort’ may seem likely to provide the answer to the first question or to keep people in fear of further ‘spread’.

The third question is: Should all teenagers be given the vaccine?

This is of course an important aspect of the situation. The article states,

“There has never been an argument about whether the vaccine works - it does - it is about whether it is considered cost effective and a good use of NHS money.”

I would like to see the evidence for the claim that the vaccine ‘works’. I would also like to see the evidence that bacteria cause meningitis. But I don’t plan to hold my breath, as I know that no evidence has been shown to exist for either claim.

The article also states,

“When the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation looked at the evidence over a decade ago it concluded the MenB vaccine was cost effective in the most at risk group - babies and toddlers - but not in teenagers and young adults.

However, as I pointed out in my previous article, it was claimed that the vaccine ‘does not work so well in young people’.

Why are they now claiming that it does ‘work’, but that it was an economic decision not to administer it to teenagers?

It’s inevitable that parents of teenagers will view this comment by the JCVI as outrageous, it will almost certainly incite them to demand the vaccine.

Or is that the intended purpose?

The fourth question is: Has the bacterium become more dangerous?

Apparently a ‘genetic analysis’ has been conducted to determine if the bacterium has ‘changed’ in ways that may give rise to concern.

The fact that there is no evidence that any bacterium is the cause of meningitis means that any ‘genetic’ analysis is irrelevant. But the whole field of genetics is problematic. As I said in my previous article, I’ll be returning to the topic of ‘genetics’ in future articles.

The fifth and final question is: What else could have triggered such a rapid outbreak?

This is indeed an interesting question.

The article refers to ‘sharing vapes’, which I’ve covered above.

It also raises a question about whether ‘Covid lockdowns’ meant that teenagers have reduced immunity because they ‘have been exposed to fewer meningococcal bacteria’. But isn’t exposure to these bacteria the alleged problem?

Apparently not because,

“…up to 25% of people in this age group have them harmlessly at the back of the nose or throat…”

Yet there is no explanation for why the bacteria seemingly transform themselves from living harmlessly in our bodies to suddenly becoming pathogenic and potentially deadly.

These inconsistencies and contradictions ought to at least raise questions for people to consider.

The article also refers to the idea that,

“…a cloud of dust was swept up from the Saharan desert and blown over Europe and the UK with dates that match the start of the outbreak.”

If that were the case, which is highly unlikely (and that’s putting it mildly), then why were only a few teenagers and students in Kent affected? Why weren’t large numbers of people living on the Kent coast affected?

In Summary

As always, we need to be careful not to make positive claims about what is going on - unless we have evidence to support them.

I would also urge caution in making claims that there is only one causal factor for these illnesses and deaths. There will almost certainly be multiple factors involved; after all, some people were not ill even though others were seriously ill and two have sadly died.

I also think we need to be alert to the possibility that this is a distraction - or just another aspect of the ‘divide and conquer’ strategy - or just something else to keep us in fear.

Dawn 🌹

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Resources:

What Really Makes You Ill?

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/the-meningitis-mystery/

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