Soulstice at the Castle (Video Version)

For those of you who prefer visuals, here’s a preview video by the one and only Steve Falconer of Spacebusters - one of the speakers at this event.

Soulstice at the Castle is the inaugural conference created by Dundee Freedom Tribe - a local freedom focused group formed early in 2020 when they began to question everything. The event is a gathering of free thinkers, truth seekers and those that question reality and the status quo.

Date: Fri 19 Jun 2026 10:00 - Sun 21 Jun 2026 01:00

Venue: Mains Castle Dundee, DD4 9BX

This two day event will feature both local and international speakers including: Mark Devlin, Steve Falconer, Dr Steven Young, Martin Liedtke, Antony Sameroff, Gordon Sambidge, Mike Wilkerson and me (Dawn Lester).

The days will be focused on presentations and talks and the evening sessions will be filled with music and dancing with Asperger and Hedflux on the decks.

And all of the above will be held within the Great Hall of the Mains Castle - a rare and wondrous experience not to be missed!

Click HERE for more details and to purchase tickets

Dawn 🌹