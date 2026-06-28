There’s a lot of focus on trauma these days and for good reason, as the majority of us - if not all of us - have been subjected to some form of trauma during our lives, and mostly when we were young children.

But why does this matter?

In my conversation with Matthew Zoltan, on episode 28 of my Dawn of Discernment podcast (see link below) we discussed how trauma is held in the body and how this can lead to the manifestation of symptoms that are diagnosed by the medical system as ‘diseases’ or ‘mental disorders’. But these labels and the recommended treatments for them do not address the underlying problem so the trauma is never healed.

Knowing this raises the inevitable question: What can we do about it?

To address this question, Matthew has just released a 7-part series called ‘A Complete Guide to Healing Trauma’, where he takes a really deep dive into the topic. As he writes in his own Substack article,

“Drawing on nearly four decades of direct work with people to resolve their physical and mental conditions, this is completely new material that has never been heard before.”

The full series is available for purchase inside the Undo app, either as a complete bundle or episode by episode.

PLUS: For a 10% discount when you purchase the full series - use code DAWNL1

Matthew has kindly made the first episode available for free, which you can watch from the above link!

If you are an Annual subscriber to the Undo app, you already have access to the full series.

If you have a monthly subscription to the Undo app, or have not yet subscribed, you can purchase the series as a complete bundle or episode by episode.

You can also upgrade to an Annual subscription and get immediate access to the full series plus everything else inside the app — chapters, guided meditations, the Body Tension Translator, and the monthly live sessions with Matthew and Cate.

Dawn 🌹

Don’t forget your 10% discount when you purchase the full series by using code DAWNL1

Here’s our second podcast conversation where we discuss trauma.

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Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners/readers are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.