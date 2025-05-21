For anyone in the Newcastle area - or anyone who can travel there - I’m thrilled to announce I’m participating in a one-day event on Thursday 19th June 2025.

This is a full-day event in which we’ll be focusing on deepening our understanding of the connection between mind, body, and spirit for complete health and wellness.

Learn how to tune into the wisdom of your body and heal yourself.

Our 3 speakers will take you on a journey to discover:

how to reclaim control over your own health journey.

how to release emotions that may be trapped and cause physical health issues.

how to cultivate optimal mental health.

OUR SPEAKERS:

Dawn Lester

Samantha Pilbeam

Greg Garrett

Full details and ticket purchase available from THIS LINK

Looking forward to seeing you there.

Dawn 🌹