I was recently asked what I knew about two conditions: namely, hypertrichosis and porphyria, both of which have alternative names - ‘werewolf syndrome’ and ‘vampire disease’ respectively.

I knew nothing about these conditions, so I decided that, as we’re approaching Halloween when our attention is drawn to all things ‘spooky’, it was appropriate for me to do some research and find out a bit more about them and what gave rise to their alternative names.

Hypertrichosis

The medical establishment definition of this term is provided by the NIH website, which states,

“Hypertrichosis is defined as excessive hair growth anywhere on the body in either males or females.”

It is claimed that hypertrichosis has two forms; congenital, which means it appears at birth, and acquired, which means it occurs later in life.

With respect to the former, the NIH web page states,

“Congenital generalized hypertrichosis is a feature of several rare inherited syndromes in which genetic errors result in the dysfunction of proteins involved in the development of the hair follicle.”

My research has shown that ‘genes’ do not control biology, which means that ‘genetic errors’ do not offer an appropriate explanation for this condition.

What is particularly revealing is the statement that,

“There is some evidence to support that exposure to medications such as minoxidil in utero may predispose to congenital generalized hypertrichosis.”

This is a significant admission, especially in view of the fact that this information is freely available on the NIH website.

Although the statement is couched in somewhat vague terms, such as ‘may predispose to’, there is ample evidence that medications (pharmaceutical drugs) taken during pregnancy do affect the developing baby. An extreme example of this was seen in the effects on their babies that resulted from mothers who took thalidomide during their pregnancy.

Minoxidil is not the only pharmaceutical known to produce effects that include hypertrichosis. It is, as we’ve seen, the one cited by the NIH, so it’s worth considering the reason(s) for its use. Interestingly, minoxidil may be prescribed for two rather different conditions, one is hypertension (high blood pressure) and the other, unsurprisingly, is hair loss.

It seems to me that additional hair growth is a rather strange ‘side effect’ of a drug prescribed for the treatment of hypertension.

Acquired hypertrichosis is excessive hair growth that occurs after birth. Also interesting is the admission on the NIH web page that, for this form of the condition as well, ‘drugs are usually the culprit’. Below is a list of some examples given,

The idea that these drugs are actually the cause of acquired hypertrichosis is supported by the evidence that, in the majority, if not all cases the condition has been recorded to reverse after the drugs are discontinued. This will no doubt be a huge relief for anyone who may be taking any of the drugs listed in the above screenshot.

Porphyria

This condition is described on the website of the British Porphyria Association,

“Porphyria is the name given to a group of rare metabolic disorders that cause a build-up of certain chemicals in the body. Most of the porphyrias are inherited due to a faulty gene. All of the porphyrias interfere with the way the body makes haem.”

Again, my research leads me to reject the claim that this condition is caused by a ‘faulty gene’.

Porphyrias are said to be conditions where porphyrins build up in the body and affect either the skin or the nervous system. Although porphyrias are claimed to be mainly inherited, the most common form, porphyria cutanea tarda (PCT), is said to be frequently acquired rather than inherited.

One of the symptoms of PCT is sensitivity to the sun, which was no doubt the inspiration for the alternative name, ‘vampire disease’.

There are a number of factors said to contribute to PCT, these include:

Excessive iron accumulation

Alcohol consumption

Oestrogen exposure, including certain medications

Hepatitis C infection

HIV infection

Smoking

Exposure to certain chlorinated chemicals

It is similarly stated that clinical symptoms improve or even disappear when the exposure ceases!

I do not accept the claim that either ‘hepatitis C infection’ or ‘HIV infection’ is a relevant contributory factor for any condition, not just PCT. There is no evidence that any ‘virus’ is the cause of any disease nor is there any evidence that ‘viruses’ exist as described. I have covered these points in detail in other articles.

The recognition that ‘substantial clinical improvement’ follows removal of the exposure is highly significant. Whilst it does not provide definitive ‘proof’ of causation, such an improvement is a strong indicator that the exposure would have played a contributory role.

I would highlight the inclusion of ‘certain medications’ and ‘certain chlorinated chemicals’ as relevant factors; these substances have definitely been shown to adversely affect health. I would add that many chlorine-based chemicals are used to ‘kill germs’, which means that they are toxic by intention. I would also add that ‘germs’ do not need to be killed.

So why is this important?

The above is by no means a deep dive into these conditions.

The reason for discussing them is to show that, like so many other ‘diseases’, the causes are poorly understood, despite invoking ‘germs’ and ‘genes’ as potential causal factors.

There are, however, significant clues that pharmaceuticals and toxic chemicals are major contributory factors to both of these conditions, yet very little attention is paid to these factors in their treatment.

Although the association of the symptoms of these conditions with scary creatures like werewolves and vampires is understandable, it all raises a few questions: Why is Halloween viewed as scary and what is the association between this holiday and death? What is the origin of Halloween?

Halloween - and Samhain

This is the time of year when children dress up in spooky costumes and go out into their neighbourhood ‘trick or treating’ - a custom that usually ends up with them having a bag or bucket of sweets (candy) that are then rapidly consumed, although not necessarily all at once. Other features of this festival include carving pumpkins and apple-bobbing. But why do people and children tend to mainly wear costumes of beings that are intended to frighten?

Where did these traditions come from? And why is it all meant to be ‘scary’?

The origin of Halloween is explained on the web page The Origin of Halloween and Its Connection to Samhain,

“Halloween is a modern holiday celebrated on October 31. It is rooted in a mixture of Celtic, Christian, and folk traditions. Its name comes from All Hallows’ Eve, the night before All Saints’ Day. “Hallows” was an old word for saints and, in Scotland, the phrase was shortened to Halloween (from “All Hallows’ Even”), which eventually became, simply, Halloween.”

Although they occur at the same time of the year, it’s important to note that Halloween and Samhain are not exactly the same holiday, as explained on the web page Samhain: Meaning, Rituals, and Symbols for Witch’s New Year.

“Samhain and Halloween fall at the same time of year and share some traditions, but they are not the same holiday even though the (sic) feel more similar today than they probably did a few hundred years ago.”

The web page provides a lot more detail about Samhain, especially its relevance to 31st October,

“Samhain is an ancient Gaelic seasonal festival that begins winter and the darker half of the year. In Ireland and Scotland, it was observed on November 1. Festivities began the evening before on October 31. Samhain was one of four major seasonal festivals in the early Irish calendar alongside Imbolc, Beltane, and Lughnasadh.”

Each of the words, ‘Imbolc, Beltane, and Lughnasadh’ is linked to other web pages for further information, but I’ve removed them as this article is solely about Samhain.

The word ‘witch’ tends to conjure up sinister images of old women stirring up a nasty brew - as in Shakespeare’s Macbeth - but that is a misleading image, although that is probably intentional. In pagan traditions, the word ‘witch’ is used for women healers who used plant medicines, for example. This idea is definitely antithetical to ‘modern medicine’, which is why the word is still used in a derogatory sense.

However, witches aside, what is the relevance of death to Samhain?

The answer is actually pretty straight forward and not very sinister at all, it is a time to remember and honour the dead, rather than being afraid of them, as the article also explains,

“Many Pagans and Wiccans celebrate it from October 31 into November 1 as a time to honor ancestors, remember the dead, practice divination, reflect on endings, and prepare for the darker season ahead. Some call Samhain the Witch’s New Year.”

Simply put, this time of year represents the end of summer, the move into autumn and the approach of winter when most of nature ‘dies’ and rests in preparation for coming back to life the following spring,

“Spiritually, Samhain represents endings, death, remembrance, transition, and the unknown. The natural world is moving inward: growth slows, leaves fall, fields empty, and the abundance of the harvest gives way to storage, stillness, and survival through winter.”

It’s useful for us to have a better understanding of the roots of these traditions so we can recognise that we are often made to fear things that we need not fear; and to realise that we are often encouraged to accept things about which we really should be more careful; hence the need for discernment.

Enjoy the holidays - whichever one you choose to celebrate!

Dawn 🌹

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