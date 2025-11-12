Recently - on 30th October to be precise - the BBC published an article entitled Health officials worried as flu season comes five weeks early, which begins with the claim that,

“The UK’s winter flu season has begun five weeks earlier than usual, health officials are warning.”

The reference to ‘flu season’ is intended to foster the idea that there is a specific date on which ‘flu’ begins to affect people and that this date is predictable.

There is, however, zero evidence to support this idea.

It is generally believed that ‘flu season’ occurs during the cold months of the year. However, this is not necessarily the case, because there is also something called ‘summer flu’, according to Summer Flu Cases: What Families Need to Know, which states that,

“The flu virus can spread any time of year, and while it’s more frequent in the fall and winter, the virus remains active throughout the year.”

This raises some questions: If the ‘virus’ is active throughout the year, why is it not an all-year-round health problem? Why do ‘viruses’ mainly affect people in winter? What reduces the ability of the ‘virus’ to ‘infect’ people during the summer?

The concern that flu has ‘arrived early’ is because, according to the BBC article,

“The UK Health Security Agency said cases were rising quickly among children and young people – and warned the virus would soon start to spread across older age groups.”

No explanation is offered for the claim that cases are rising quickly among the young. I would ask whether ‘cases’ means children who are ill or merely children who have been ‘tested’ - there is a huge difference.

The proposed ‘solution’ to this situation is provided in the very next sentence,

“The organisation urged people eligible for the flu vaccine to come forward to get protected.”

This ‘advice’ is clearly intended for the ‘older age groups’ deemed to be the next to be affected.

At the beginning of October, the BBC published an article entitled Is it a cold, flu or Covid – and how to avoid the worst, which states that,

“Many of the symptoms between cold, flu and more serious viruses like Covid, overlap.”

The article provides readers with a list of the symptoms associated with each of these ‘conditions’ - as you can see below,

I must emphasise that I’m not denying that people experience symptoms. What I am challenging is the reason given for those symptoms and the recommended ‘solutions’ for the health issues associated with those symptoms.

The article recognises that the body does have some abilities, but nevertheless qualifies that recognition,

“Our bodies naturally fight viruses and infection, but we can also give it a helping hand with the right medication.”

According to the article, the ‘right medication’ includes vaccines,

“It’s crucial to take the free annual flu jab if you’re offered it.”

The ‘scare story’ narrative continues to intensify, as in a 9th November BBC article, the headline of which proclaims, Experts say this could be the worst flu season for a decade - here’s why

The explanation provided for this ‘scare story’ headline is that,

“A seasonal flu virus suddenly mutated in the summer; it appears to evade some of our immunity; has kick-started a flu season more than a month early and is a type of flu that history suggests is more severe.”

This raises more questions: If this is a newly mutated ‘virus’, how can scientists know what it will do? How can they refer to history to know about its potential severity in the future?

According to the article,

“Scientists track the evolution of influenza viruses because they mutate constantly and the seasonal flu vaccine has to be updated each year to keep up.”

The reason that this year will be different is said to be because the ‘virus’ has mutated substantially, as explained in the article,

“Seven mutations appeared in a strain of H3N2 seasonal flu and led to a “fast increase” in reports of the mutated virus, says Prof Derek Smith, the director of the centre for pathogen evolution at the University of Cambridge.”

This statement is illustrated by the use of a Getty Images image of a so-called ‘virus’ described as H3N2 strain of influenza.

I highly recommend readers conduct a web search using the term ‘H3N2 virus image’. Should you do so, you will find a number of images that are claimed to all refer to that specific ‘virus’ - yet they vary widely in shape and colour.

Why is there no consistency in the images?

Can the scientific community not provide a single image of a specific ‘virus’ to all those wishing to publish information about it?

There is a simple answer to these questions, which is that no virus has ever been proven to exist as described. The images of any ‘virus’ are mere CGI - computer generated images - that are the result of pure imagination. The image creators are not even co-ordinating their efforts to make sure they publish the same or similar images.

Furthermore, despite the seeming certainty about many aspects of this new ‘alleged’ mutation, there remains much that the scientists do not know,

“Exactly what the mutations are doing is still being explored, but they are probably helping the virus to evade some of the immunity we have built up over years of flu infections and vaccines.”

Although they don’t ‘know’ what the mutations are doing, they nevertheless claim that,

“The result is the virus is finding it easier to infect people and spread…”

And this claim is used as the basis for the earlier start to ‘flu season’,

“If the virus can spread more easily then it does not have to wait for more favourable wintery conditions – when we spend more time indoors with the heating on and the windows shut – to start the flu season.”

It would seem from all this, that the ‘mutated virus’ is incredibly smart, so smart in fact that it can: ‘evade’ our immunity; find it easier to infect people; and has no need to wait for the cold season.

If this were the case - which it isn’t - then why are people being urged to rush and be vaccinated? Surely we ought to wait for the researchers to produce a vaccine that is specific to this new mutation? In other words, a vaccine that contains the ‘right’ virus so people can create immunity to it, instead of a vaccine that contains a ‘virus’ that is no longer in circulation. This would mean that the current vaccines are not exactly effective, as is admitted,

“…this year’s vaccine is not a perfect match to the mutated virus.”

Despite the current vaccine not being a ‘perfect match’, it is claimed that,

“Some protection is better than no protection…”

Amidst all the warnings about the predictions of a ‘worse flu season’ is a comment that should not be overlooked,

“It is worth remembering that some of us will get flu and develop no symptoms at all…”

How can people have ‘flu’ if they have no symptoms? After all, ‘flu’ is defined by its symptoms, as can be seen in the screenshot posted above of the symptoms for each ‘disease’.

It’s obvious that there is an intense effort to keep alive the ridiculous concept of ‘asymptomatic carriers’, which in turn keeps alive the idea that we need to keep our distance from other people, whether they are exhibiting symptoms or not!

I know some people are suggesting this is likely a way to impose another ‘lockdown’.

I’m not so sure.

My Thoughts

The simplest way to deal with these nonsense stories, as far as I’m concerned, is to ignore them.

In my opinion, a reason - and maybe the main reason - for the preponderance of scare stories and the associated urge for people to receive their ‘flu shot’ is simply because the mainstream is getting desperate; they know they are losing their ability to control as many of us as they’d like.

It’s absolutely clear that more and more people are becoming ‘aware’ (I prefer this to ‘awake’) of the problems with vaccines and choosing not to be vaccinated. This is generally reported as falling under the heading ‘vaccine hesitancy’.

On GPonline, a website for health professionals, is an article entitled UKHSA sounds alarm over flu jab uptake amid rising cases that states,

“Fewer than one in three under-65s with a long-term health condition have been vaccinated against flu so far this year - leaving millions of patients at increased risk amid an early surge in flu cases, health officials have warned.”

What is particularly interesting is that there is also a decline in vaccine uptake amongst healthcare workers, as can be seen on a web page, Tackling declining flu vaccination rates among healthcare workers

“In the 2024-2025 season, only 37.5% of NHS trust staff and 51.5% of GP practice staff received the flu vaccine – down significantly from the previous year. This drop poses risks to both staff and patients, especially during winter when service demand peaks.” (emphasis in original)

The WHO website also refers to ‘vaccine hesitancy’ on the page Message by the Director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals at WHO - September 2025 that claims,

“We are at a critical juncture. While best estimates conclude that vaccines have saved more than 150 million lives in the past 50 years, the potential for their impact for future decades is increasingly threatened by another type of contagion: misinformation. Both misinformation and disinformation travel faster and further than truth. And their potential consequences include reversals of hard-won gains in vaccine coverage and disease control established over these decades.”

I would agree that we are threatened by misinformation and disinformation.

But I do not agree that ‘anti-vaxxers’ are the source of the misinformation and disinformation, as suggested by the WHO’s Director.

On the contrary, I have found from almost 2 decades of research on the topic, that the misinformation and disinformation resides in the claims that vaccines are ‘safe and effective’, can control disease, and have saved lives.

The fact that fewer people are accepting vaccination is very encouraging.

However, despite this, a large number of people remain resistant to the underlying issue, which is the lack of evidence for the ‘germ theory’, which should really be called the ‘germ hypothesis’ because it has never progressed to the stage that warrants it being referred to as a ‘theory’.

It is also encouraging that more people are discovering other ways by which to improve their health, ways that involve recognising the body’s own innate healing abilities.

There are many people who find it hard to accept that symptoms do not mean that they have ‘caught’ a disease of some description, especially if other people experience the same symptoms. There are reasons that people in the same environment may experience the same symptoms, but none of those reasons involve ‘germs’. For the most part, the causal factors involve exposures to toxins of some description, for which there are many sources.

In addition, there are ‘non-physical’ factors, by which I mean mental, emotional, psychological and spiritual factors that all are known to produce effects on the body and give rise to ‘symptoms’. For anyone unsure about this, I would recommend researching the placebo effect and its opposite, the nocebo effect, which I have also written about.

The point I wish to make here is that these ‘scare stories’ play on our fears and, if believed, have the ability to actually induce the body to produce symptoms.

There is a saying that: Knowledge is power.

The knowledge that there is no evidence to support the claim that ‘germs’ make us ill presents us with the opportunity to take the power over our health back into our own hands.

Dawn 🌹

