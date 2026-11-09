Here’s a question I’d never thought to ask myself until my friend Eyla asked me: do you know how you were born?

Not the time and the place. What she meant was the real story: what your mother was told, what she was afraid of, what she was led to believe in that room.

When I first contemplated this question, it was too late to ask my mother any details. I vaguely remember her saying I was an easy baby, but I don’t know what happened during the birth process itself, although I have the impression there were few if any interventions. Maybe that’s why I chose a more ‘natural’ birth for my own son.

Eyla Cuenca is a friend I’ve known virtually for a few years, although I did have the pleasure of meeting her earlier this year at Confluence. She’s a birth educator and doula who’s attended over 200 births, and she has a way of making you see your whole life differently.

The main point she makes is that the birth you came through is shaping how you love, how you mother, how much you trust your own body and how you make decisions. Whether or not you ever give birth yourself.

This takes the importance of recognising that our childhood experiences affect our lives to a whole new level.

On Wednesday, Nov 18 at 3pm US PT //6pm US ET , Eyla is teaching a free, live masterclass:

In 90 minutes, you’ll:

Uncover your own birth story, even if your mother can’t fully tell it

See how your mother’s and grandmother’s births have been showing up in your life: how you love, mother, trust your body and make decisions

Find out which story your body believes about birth

Start reprogramming it, live, so the pattern stops with you

Before class, try this: ask your mum (or your grandma) about the day you were born. If you can’t ask, come anyway.

If you can’t make it live Sign up here anyway and you’ll get the replay.

Dawn 🌹