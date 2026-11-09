Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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Sharon Daphna's avatar
Sharon Daphna
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Very interesting! Thank you for sharing. I signed up.

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Scamitis's avatar
Scamitis
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I'm in Australia, daylight saving time. How do I calculate the correct start time?

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