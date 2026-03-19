Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6d

They are trying to jump start another fake pandemic. All the modern stone age medical mafia has in its toolbox is the fear hammer and the screw-us driver.

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Nobody
6d

Excellent smorgasbord of actual scientific possibilities! Let's not forget the myriad of pharma poisons that the unfortunate victims could already have taken. B12 jabs, skinny jabs, HPV... esp the students.

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