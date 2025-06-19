Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShieldMaiden's avatar
ShieldMaiden
21h

Hexing and the nocebo effect can begin when, during a 'routine' exam a doctor recommends further test procedures (i.e. more lubricant for the medical machine), indicating a concern regarding cancer or any other dis-ease. Tom Cowan uses the term "bone pointing". It is absolutely real and I've witnessed many times the elevated anxiety in the unfortunate patient. I wish whole-heartedly that I could affect some spiritual and mental wisdom in those about whom I care deeply and personally. But they look to their allopathic medical priests for ultimate guidance. As a friend, who is facing a cancer diagnosis, said to me recently: "Well, I don't know about all this (the body, the mind, the spirit and the dangers of allopathy) so I'm gonna trust the doctor." Meaning it's just too difficult for (him) to consider, even if it is a matter of unnecessary suffering and an ultimate death sentence.

I understand the attitude and submission of those like my friend. I've been there in one way or another on many issues. But my urgings and pointings-out of reasons to not abandon one's self to those who exhibit and practice no real care have never made any difference that I can detect. Conversely, my efforts seem to make them extremely uncomfortable. When they consider allopathy to be the god of health then I come off as lunatic heretic, no matter how calm and reasoned I am with presenting facts. Over the years I seen my father, husband, siblings and many other relatives and friends languish and die in the gears of the machine. And one of those opted for active suicide. But when no questions are asked and being open to alternative information is"too hard", then I my only option is to continue loving, grieve as I must, and accept that this is their decision, informed or not.

I send much gratitude to you, Dawn, for your forthright addresses, fortitude and genuine caring.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dawn Lester and others
Candy's avatar
Candy
1d

All true

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dawn Lester
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture