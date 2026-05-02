Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
5d

It's barbaric and did you know that before the mid 80s doctors didn't use anesthesia when doing surgeries like circumcision on babies?

Somehow they thought that babies didn't have nerves fully developed.

But that's not an excuse as the baby cries and screams... What the fk did they think? Instead they just continued?!

Sociopathic! But then, humanity is full of crazy shit like that in the past.

My theory is that in the past, humans had limited awareness.

Remember the films of men working on skyscrapers, walking on I beams without protection? One gust of wind knocks them down. But somehow they didn't perceive the threat.

It's like they thought that only dummies fall?

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DDR Dave's avatar
DDR Dave
5d

For parents who choose an elective newborn circumcision, administration of vitamin K injection (at least in the USA) is required before the procedure. Vitamin K is part of this macabre genital mutilation ritual. I quote: "The risk of bleeding during circumcision has significantly decreased since vitamin K supplementation became the standard of care in the U.S". The doctor is thus protected from liability by following this procedure. It turns out that the risk of autism is slightly higher after the vitamin K jab. Was autism imparted by the intense pain & trauma or from the aluminum reaching the brain or the other poisons in this jab? Or all of the above?

Synthetic Vitamin K is formulated for injection with many poisons: ALUMINUM adjuvant, benzyl alcohol, hydrochloric acid, polysorbate 80, propylene glycol, sodium acetate anhydrous, and vinegar. No surprise that kids are sicker with this injection, including chronic neurological damage and chronic problems from permanent genital mutilation.

I would circumvent this satanic ritual. Thanks Dawn!

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