I’ve often stated that the persistent belief of the mainstream medical system in the unproven ‘germ theory’ has many ramifications that extend beyond the obvious direct connection to so-called ‘infectious diseases’.

Circumcision - the topic of this article - is one very powerful example of those ramifications.

I will not be discussing the religious aspects of circumcision, only the non-religious reasons for the procedure!

Interestingly, there is a wide variation in the prevalence of circumcision in different countries across the world. This can be seen on the Wikipedia page Prevalence of circumcision - yes, I know, but Wikipedia has its uses, if only for showing the ‘mainstream’ view of a topic.

What is significant is the high rate in the US - around 80% - compared to the much lower figure of around 20% in the UK. I have yet to discover a reason for such a wide variation between these rates, considering that the US and UK have similar ‘health’ policies.

It is particularly significant that the rate is extremely high in African countries - from 90% to almost 100%. The main reason for this seems to be connected to the claim that it is protective against ‘HIV’, as can be seen on the WHO web page Voluntary medical male circumcision for HIV prevention,

“In 2007, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS and WHO recommended voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) to reduce the risk of men acquiring HIV infection during heterosexual exposure. The recommendation was based on strong evidence from randomized controlled trials showing an approximately 60% lower risk.”

It’s interesting that it is referred to as ‘voluntary’, yet the rate of circumcision is almost a 100%. Why is this? Are African men all so compliant? Or were they coerced? Or is the fearmongering about ‘HIV’ so persuasive?

The prevalence can be seen clearly by the diagram on the Wikipedia page.

Another question: Are these statistics even correct?

HIV is not the only so-called ‘infectious disease’ that is claimed to be reduced by male circumcision. For example, according to a September 2016 Review article entitled Pros and cons of circumcision: an evidence-based overview,

“Based on three large randomized controlled trials (RCTs) conducted in Africa, it can clearly be stated that circumcision lowers the risk of infection with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and some sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among males in settings of high HIV and STI endemicity.”

Except that there is no evidence for the existence of any ‘pathogenic virus’, which includes so-called HIV.

It’s clear that there is a huge ‘push’ for circumcision in African countries, where ‘HIV’ is claimed to be most prevalent. There are reasons for African countries to be targeted, but that is a topic for another day!

Other alleged ‘health benefits’ are related to UTIs (urinary tract infections), STDs (sexually-transmitted diseases) and HPV (human papillomavirus). It’s unnecessary to discuss each one of these because they are all based on the same unproven idea that there are such entities as ‘pathogenic viruses’.

There is a movement to raise awareness of circumcision in the US, where the rate is higher than most, if not all other Western countries, although the rate in Australia is estimated to be almost 60%. The efforts of this US organisation are aimed at changing legislation. The reasoning behind their campaign is that circumcision is equivalent to FGM (female genital mutilation), which is illegal in most - but not quite all - US states. Their aim is to encourage a change in legislation that will achieve equal status for male genital mutilation as for FGM. In other words, that it will be made illegal.

This is the website

https://intactamerica.org/

There is also a ‘global’ effort to achieve the same goal in changing legislation. This is the website

https://www.intactglobal.org/

I sincerely applaud their efforts to change legislation and I hope they succeed.

Here’s a screenshot from one of their presentations:

However, the people who run these organisations do not seem to be aware of the problems with the ‘germ theory’. They still accept the standard view of ‘germs’ and ‘infectious diseases’ and so they are not fully informed and therefore not sharing all the information people need to be able to make informed choices.

My purpose is to raise awareness for everyone everywhere and show that circumcision offers NO ‘health benefits’ and cannot protect against so-called ‘infectious diseases’ because ‘germs’ have not been proven to exist as described. This provides all parents with the information they need to make informed decisions for their babies without waiting for legislation to be passed.

There is another aspect to this practice that needs to be discussed - and that is the emotional/psychological effect on the baby!

First of all, the procedure is physically painful. The website healthychildren.org, which is part of the AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics), contains a page entitled Circumcision: A Parent’s Choice, which surprisingly provides information for parents who wish to make a choice, although there is a clear emphasis on encouraging parents to agree to the procedure for their babies. One of the questions on that page asks: Is circumcision painful? The answer states,

“However, there are medicines that can help reduce the baby’s discomfort. Topical anesthetics (numbing creams) can be applied to the foreskin area before circumcision. Shots with local anesthetics can also be given around the base of the penis to block pain more completely.”

In addition, the baby is traumatised by the procedure.

The mainstream medical system may dismiss concerns and say that the procedure is ‘minor’ and the baby will recover, but this is a denial of the baby’s actual experience. All surgery produces trauma within the body, which will also be held within the baby’s biofield and can cause emotional and/or psychological issues later in life that can initiate other ‘physical’ health issues. As the title of Dr Bessel van der Kolk’s book states, The Body Keeps the Score.

This aspect is discussed to some extent on the Intact America web page entitled 10 Disadvantages of Circumcision & Horrifying Facts

Under the heading 3) Psychological Effects, is the following,

“Circumcision can have long-term adverse psychological effects. Some men express feelings of violation, loss, or resentment towards their parents or caregivers for deciding on their behalf. This violation of bodily autonomy can give rise to emotions of anger, sadness, or even grief over the loss of a body part that they had no say in preserving. Additionally, individuals may experience a sense of incompleteness or reduced self-esteem due to societal perceptions surrounding their altered anatomy. Furthermore, if complications arise from the procedure, such as scarring or functional issues, the psychological impact can escalate, leading to anxiety or even depressive episodes.”

In Summary

This is a topic I will return to in future articles as I dig deeper and learn more about it.

However, the most important points to emphasise are:

that the human body is perfect when a baby is first born, no surgery can improve upon that perfection, that the removal of body parts does not confer health benefits, that there is no evidence for the existence of any ‘pathogenic germ’ that causes the ‘diseases’ against which circumcision is claimed to protect.

As always, my aim is to provide information so that people can make informed choices.

Please share this article with anyone you think may benefit from this information.

Thank you 🙏

Dawn 🌹

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Here’s my previous article on ‘sexually-transmitted diseases’

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