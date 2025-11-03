The so-called ‘pandemic’ of 2020 brought a great many people to the realisation that ‘there’s something wrong’ with the mainstream medical system.

But recognising something is wrong is only the first step.

The next step is to do something about it; and that, I would suggest, involves taking responsibility for our own health.

One of the best courses of action that can be taken, in my opinion, is to learn about homeopathy and how acute conditions can be ‘treated’ without the use of pharmaceuticals, because, as Herbert Shelton wrote,

“Physicians who are free with their drugging keep themselves busy treating the effects of the drugs.”

If taking responsibility for your health and that of your family is important to you - or if you are already a practitioner in the alternative health field and would like to add homeopathy to your skillset - then my dear friend Lisa Strbac has the solution you’ve been looking for.

As we discussed in our recent conversation - link below - she is launching her 5-month Practitioner of Integrative Homeopathy: Acute Prescribing (PIHAP) course, starting in January 2026.

PIHAP is a CMA-accredited training course.

Places are limited - it is already around two-thirds full - so, if you’re interested, I’d recommend taking action a.s.a.p.

Lisa has addressed a number of questions - including the time commitment and cost:

❓What’s the time commitment?

Around 3–6 hours per week.

Each week you’ll receive pre-recorded video lessons you can complete in your own time, plus optional live Q&As on Thursdays at 7 pm UK (all recorded for replay).

There are also integration weeks built in so you never feel rushed or fall behind.

❓Can I pay in instalments?

Yes. You can either pay in full (USD $2,250 / approx £1,700) or in five monthly instalments of $475 — whichever works best for you.

Here’s my podcast conversation with Lisa in which she explains what is involved and we discuss why this course is so important -

