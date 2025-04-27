Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

Bob - Enough
12h

Quick waffle by me and yes, you owe me for speaking up ... and embarrassing myself (lol).

I admit that I was sexually "active" when younger - and thrice I so thought I "caught a STI" ... which had the same or very similar effects "down below" and in my general wellness. The thing is, that the third time, it was impossible in my view, because I was on an offshore rig in the ME for a month, just with other blokes (NO stupid comments please), so started thinking what else it could have been. To be honest I had no idea, but when I finally went to the doctor and stated my story (crying emoji), he sent me for a a test to check for allergies.

Guess what ?; allergic to some petro-derivative products (and me in the O&G industry).

So underpants washed in a new "detergent" ..... TICK

and 3rd .... 3rd proved by Dr / hospital was the shower gel I used offshore - and the 2nd

; let us just state that I was told that I was reacting down below, to an unfamiliar girlie thing... but I assume she used products that contained the same petrochemicals in her wash / shower / whatever.

PEOPLE HAVE NO IDEA, how much of our daily life consumption "products" - contain stuff from petrochemical products. From medicine to shower gel, plastics to cosmetics, paint to FOOD and PRESERVATIVES. https://www.cpvmfg.com/news/examples-of-petrochemical-products-their-uses/

(the list is endless)

.....

PS 2 min video (sorry if I have posted before) = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsqhwXfn2IU

Howard
9h

Thanks again for keeping me attuned to and aware of the actual scientific method.

