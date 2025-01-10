If you’ve ever wanted to learn about homeopathy, now’s your chance.

But don’t delay - enrolment for Lisa Strbac’s Homeopathy Heals - Everything You Need for Confident Home Prescribing closes on 15th January 2025, in just 5 days time!

Sign up HERE - use code DAWN10 for 10% discount.

Exciting news - Lisa Strbac has just announced that her Course has been officially accredited by the Complementary Medical Association (CMA)!

Here are some of the details:

Course Highlights:

Lifetime access to over 4 hours of video lessons, divided into easy-to-follow segments.

Comprehensive printable slides to support learning.

Lisa’s step-by-step Homeopathy HEALS method designed to build confidence in home prescribing.

New in 2025: Expanded lessons on fevers, homeoprophylaxis, combination remedies, and tissue salts.

What You’ll Learn:

The principles and philosophy behind homeopathy.

How to select, dose, and repeat remedies confidently.

Practical applications, including homeopathy for fevers, first aid, and preventative care.

Full details about the Course from the link below