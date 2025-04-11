In my previous article, Is Desperation Setting In? I wrote that the BBC article I referred to contained no details about the ‘complications of measles’ said to have been the cause of death of the second child in the US claimed to have died from ‘measles’.

In response to my article, a helpful reader provided me with a link to a Substack article published on the same day as mine, 10th April, by The Vigilant Fox and entitled RFK Jr. Shuts Down Measles Scare in His First Network Interview as HHS Secretary - link at the foot of this article.

The subtitle of that article is CBS’s Jon LaPook tried to hype the measles panic, but Kennedy calmly dismantled the narrative and set the record straight. It begins with the statement that,

“HHS Secretary RFK Jr. recently set the record straight in an interview with CBS News’ chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jon LaPook. He pushed back on the claim that a second child had died from measles, exposing the narrative as not just misleading, but flat-out false.”

Unfortunately, that article is also misleading about the ‘real cause’ and therefore doesn’t truly ‘set the record straight’. It reports that RFK Jr. attended the girls’ funeral and that, during the CBS interview, he then ‘dropped the real bombshell’,

The problem is that there is no evidence for the existence of such a thing as a ‘bacteriological infection’ - bacteria have never been proven to cause disease - which is why I say that he didn’t ‘set the record straight’. Instead, he just added another layer of misinformation. (I would point out that I’m not commenting on whether that was a deliberate act or not, because RFK Jr. is not the subject of this article.)

The point I am making here is, as I stated in my previous article, that it’s the whole ‘germ theory’ that needs to be exposed as unproven, not just the idea that so-called ‘viruses’ do not exist as described because they are not ‘pathological entities’.

The Vigilant Fox article also referred to reports about the death of another child, claimed to be the first to have died from measles, and states that this too is misleading, which it clearly is; but not for the reason reported in the article, which is,

Although not entirely incorrect, the idea that ‘medical error’ is the third leading cause of death falls short of the actual truth of the situation, which is that medical treatment, also known as iatrogenesis, is almost certainly THE leading cause of death worldwide, not just in the US.

I have discussed iatrogenesis, which effectively means death by modern medicine, in previous articles, especially the following,

This topic is also discussed in some detail in the book, What Really Makes You Ill?

However, this is not the main reason for my current article, which is to highlight that we are always offered 2 ‘sides’ of an argument, yet in this case, as in virtually all others, a deeper investigation highlights that neither side is actually correct. In other words, we are being offered a false dichotomy - a logical fallacy that is often used to divide us and make us argue amongst ourselves - the old ‘divide and conquer’ strategy, the topic of yet another of my articles.

In the current situation, we are led to believe that RFK is on ‘our side’, rather than that of the ‘mainstream’, because he is exposing the fact that neither child actually died from ‘measles’, which is useful information to counter the mainstream propaganda.

Nevertheless, the article makes it perfectly clear that he is promoting vaccines, which are utterly dependent on the existence of the ‘germ theory’ and the idea that the theory has been proven beyond any doubt - but that simply is not true.

This is how The Vigilant Fox article reports it,

“…Kennedy addressed the current measles outbreak and ongoing concerns about vaccine safety. He revealed that new safety trials are finally in motion.”

The article continues,

This is obfuscation; it hides the real problem with vaccines - which is that they are based on the unproven hypothesis that ‘germs cause disease’.

The fact that it has never been proven that any so-called ‘germ’ causes any ‘disease’ means it is equally unproven that vaccines can teach the body to recognise ‘pathogens’ and produce the appropriate ‘antibodies’ to ‘fight’ them.

In other words, vaccines have never been proven to do what they are claimed to do.

Equally important is that the idea behind vaccination completely contradicts how the body actually functions, which is fully in accordance with what is generally referred to as the terrain model or terrain paradigm.

So, even if it were possible to create a way to ‘safety-test’ vaccines, it would be an utterly irrelevant procedure, because vaccines are incapable of doing what they are claimed to do; which is to prevent disease.

Am I attacking RFK Jr.? Absolutely not. I am not speculating on what he ‘knows’ or doesn’t ‘know’. This is not about him, this is solely about the information to which we are being subjected.

And specifically with respect to information about vaccines. It is not a question of finding ways to make them ‘safer’, because that’s a futile exercise. The key point is that there’s absolutely no reason to produce vaccines in the first place, so any question about their ‘safety’, and efficacy too for that matter, is a moot point.

We can only make informed decisions when we have all the information we need; not just the information that the media - both mainstream and alternative - wish us to have!

Dawn 🌹

